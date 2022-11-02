King Charles and Queen Camilla Lead Royals in Hosting Olympians at Buckingham Palace Reception

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are among Olympic greats!

On Wednesday, the King, 73, and Queen Consort, 75, welcomed over 200 athletes who participated in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games as well as the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games for a reception at Buckingham Palace.

The royal couple chatted with competitors in the palace's state rooms during the celebration, which Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Richard and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester also attended. Many of the royals sported red poppy pins, a symbol to honor those who lost their lives in war ahead of Remembrance Day this month.

Charles' sister and brother both have a special connection to the teams — Anne, 72, is president of the British Olympic Association, while Edward, 58, serves as patron for the British Paralympic Association. A cause close to her heart, the Princess Royal made history as the first member of the British royal family to compete at the Olympics, riding in the equestrian discipline of three-day eventing at the Montreal Summer Olympics in 1976.

Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

The festivities followed success for Team Great Britain. At the Tokyo Summer Games, which were held in the summer of 2021 after being delayed a year due to COVID concerns, British Olympians won 64 medals, while the British Paralympic team finished second with a total of 124 medals.

Just six months later, Team Great Britain performed well again at the Beijing Winter Games, where the women's curling team won gold and the men took silver. Meanwhile, the Paralympic athletes scored six medals on the snow — five in alpine skiing and one in snowboarding.

In the spirit of athletic success, Queen Camilla previously hosted the British equestrian teams who competed at the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games for a reception at Clarence House in February. The longtime patron of the British Equestrian Federation congratulated competitors and support staff on cinching an impressive 13 medals.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's celebration of the Olympic athletes follows a precedent set by the Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. In October 2016, the royal couple similarly welcomed the members of the Olympic and Paralympic teams who competed for Great Britain at the Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, earlier that year.

Earlier in the day, King Charles hosted another Buckingham Palace reception marking the 50th anniversary of the resettlement of British Asians from Uganda. The ceremony offered thanks to over 60 voluntary organizations who provided humanitarian assistance and reunited many of the refugees and volunteers.