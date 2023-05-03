King Charles and Queen Camilla are just days away from their coronation — but first, they're hosting a Buckingham Palace garden party!

The royal couple opened the doors of the royal residence in London to thousands of guests on Wednesday for the first garden party of King Charles' reign. Garden parties have been held at Buckingham Palace since the 1860s as a way for the monarch to recognize public service.

Also in attendance were Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, looked sharp for the event — with the King sporting a top hat. The Queen Consort wore a blue and white dress by Bruce Oldfield for the occasion, completing her look with a Philip Treacy hat.

Sophie, 58, wore an outfit that was already in her closet — the pink coat dress by Suzannah that she sported for June 2022's Trooping the Colour celebrations. She even paired it with the same fascinator!

Among the thousands of guests was Lionel Richie, who is set to perform at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Concert on Sunday, just one day after the crowning ceremony. The special concert will feature an eclectic lineup that also includes Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

After canceling garden parties in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the events resumed last summer — although Queen Elizabeth, who died in September at age 96, was represented by other members of the royal family at them last year.

The monarch traditionally hosts multiple garden parties at Buckingham Palace and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland each summer — although additional parties may be held with the monarch's permission. Princess Anne also traditionally hosts a garden party for the Not Forgotten Association, a charity for war veterans of which she is a patron, each year.

In addition to mingling with members of the royal family, guests are treated to tea and cake. (According to the royal family's website, around 27,000 cups of tea are served and 20,000 slices of cakes are consumed!)

For a garden party, men usually wear morning dress or lounge suits while women wear day dress, usually paired with hats or fascinators. National dress and uniform can also be worn.

The garden party is, of course, just one part of a busy week for King Charles and Queen Camilla. Ahead of their crowning ceremony on Saturday, they'll spend the week welcoming guests from around the world who traveled to the U.K. for the coronation.

The May 6 coronation at London's Westminster Abbey will be attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 people. Guests attending will include members of the royal family, international representatives from 203 countries including approximately 100 heads of state and community service heroes.

King Charles will wear two crowns at his coronation. The monarch will be crowned with the St. Edward Crown, which was first created for King Charles II in 1661 and was a replacement for the previous crown that had been melted down in 1649. According to the palace, the original was thought to date back to the 11th-century royal saint, Edward the Confessor, who was the last Anglo-Saxon king of England.

He will then swap the headpiece for the more commonly used (and slightly less heavy!) Imperial State Crown as he leaves the ceremony.

Queen Camilla will wear a historic royal heirloom during the event: the spectacular Queen Mary's Crown, set with 2,200 diamonds. It was worn by Queen Mary — the late Queen Elizabeth's grandmother — when she took part in the coronation alongside her husband, King George V, in 1911.

The choice to wear an existing crown rather than a new commission hasn't been done since the 18th century, when Queen Caroline, consort of George II, wore Mary of Modena's crown. The palace noted the decision was made "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency."