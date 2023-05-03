King Charles and Queen Camilla Host First Palace Garden Party of New Reign — with Lionel Richie!

Garden parties have been held at Buckingham Palace since the 1860s as a way for the monarch to recognize public service — and this one took place just days ahead of the coronation

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 01:10 PM
King Charles III speaks with Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi during the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of the King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace, on May 3, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles and Lionel Richie. Photo: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla are just days away from their coronation — but first, they're hosting a Buckingham Palace garden party!

The royal couple opened the doors of the royal residence in London to thousands of guests on Wednesday for the first garden party of King Charles' reign. Garden parties have been held at Buckingham Palace since the 1860s as a way for the monarch to recognize public service.

Also in attendance were Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, looked sharp for the event — with the King sporting a top hat. The Queen Consort wore a blue and white dress by Bruce Oldfield for the occasion, completing her look with a Philip Treacy hat.

May 3, 2023, London, UK: King Charles III speaks with Baroness Doreen Lawrence (left) and members of her family, during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, in celebration of the coronation on May 6.
King Charles. Yui Mok/PA Wire via ZUMA

Sophie, 58, wore an outfit that was already in her closet — the pink coat dress by Suzannah that she sported for June 2022's Trooping the Colour celebrations. She even paired it with the same fascinator!

Among the thousands of guests was Lionel Richie, who is set to perform at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Concert on Sunday, just one day after the crowning ceremony. The special concert will feature an eclectic lineup that also includes Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

After canceling garden parties in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the events resumed last summer — although Queen Elizabeth, who died in September at age 96, was represented by other members of the royal family at them last year.

Camilla, Queen Consort speaks with Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi during the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of the King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace, on May 3, 2023 in London, England.
Queen Camilla, Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

The monarch traditionally hosts multiple garden parties at Buckingham Palace and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland each summer — although additional parties may be held with the monarch's permission. Princess Anne also traditionally hosts a garden party for the Not Forgotten Association, a charity for war veterans of which she is a patron, each year.

In addition to mingling with members of the royal family, guests are treated to tea and cake. (According to the royal family's website, around 27,000 cups of tea are served and 20,000 slices of cakes are consumed!)

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort arrive to meet the guests attending the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, in London, on May 3, 2023 to celebrate their coronation ceremony as King and Queen of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Realm nations, on May 6, 2023.
King Charles and Queen Camilla. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

For a garden party, men usually wear morning dress or lounge suits while women wear day dress, usually paired with hats or fascinators. National dress and uniform can also be worn.

The garden party is, of course, just one part of a busy week for King Charles and Queen Camilla. Ahead of their crowning ceremony on Saturday, they'll spend the week welcoming guests from around the world who traveled to the U.K. for the coronation.

The May 6 coronation at London's Westminster Abbey will be attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 people. Guests attending will include members of the royal family, international representatives from 203 countries including approximately 100 heads of state and community service heroes.

King Charles III speaks with guests during the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of the King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace, on May 3, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

King Charles will wear two crowns at his coronation. The monarch will be crowned with the St. Edward Crown, which was first created for King Charles II in 1661 and was a replacement for the previous crown that had been melted down in 1649. According to the palace, the original was thought to date back to the 11th-century royal saint, Edward the Confessor, who was the last Anglo-Saxon king of England.

He will then swap the headpiece for the more commonly used (and slightly less heavy!) Imperial State Crown as he leaves the ceremony.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort stand at the top of the steps prior to meeting guests attending a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the forthcoming coronation at Buckingham Palace on May 3, 2023 in London, England.
Buckingham Palace Garden Party. Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Camilla will wear a historic royal heirloom during the event: the spectacular Queen Mary's Crown, set with 2,200 diamonds. It was worn by Queen Mary — the late Queen Elizabeth's grandmother — when she took part in the coronation alongside her husband, King George V, in 1911.

The choice to wear an existing crown rather than a new commission hasn't been done since the 18th century, when Queen Caroline, consort of George II, wore Mary of Modena's crown. The palace noted the decision was made "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency."

Related Articles
King Charles and Queen Camilla New Portraits
King Charles and Queen Camilla Pose for Regal New Portraits Ahead of Coronation Day
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Schedule: A Timeline of All the Events
HRH Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness Camilla
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Wardrobe: All About Their Regalia, Robes and Rings
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrives at The State Opening of Parliament on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla's Hair Stylist Shares How Royal Is Feeling Ahead of Coronation: 'I Think She's Nervous'
King Charels III coronation dress rehearsal
Coronation Procession Rehearsal Takes Over London Streets Overnight — See the Stunning Photos
Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service
Who's Attending King Charles' Coronation? The Complete Guest List (So Far)
Coronation Crowns
All About the Crowns, Swords and Other Historic Artifacts Being Used at King Charles' Coronation
A new Queen Consort wax figure is added to an existing figure of King Charles III, at Madame Tussauds in London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. Picture date: Wednesday April 26, 2023. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)
Queen Camilla's (Uncanny!) Wax Figure Joins King Charles Ahead of Coronation
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
How to Watch King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
PEOPLE to Offer Exclusive Wall-to-Wall Coverage of King Charles' Coronation from London
Prince Edward, The new Duke of Edinburgh is seen at the City Chambers in Edinburgh to mark one year since the city's formal response to the invasion of Ukraine on March 10, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III has handed his late father's title the Duke of Edinburgh to his brother Prince Edward, honouring the late Queen and Philip's wishes. Charles conferred the title on the former Earl of Wessex in celebration of his 59th birthday
Prince Edward Brings a Coronation Quiche (Baked at the Palace!) to Lunch at Westminster Abbey
Coronation Memorabilia - Tout
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Memorabilia: The Chicest Keepsakes for Every Budget
king charles III
How an 'Utterly Normal' Person Is Prepping for King Charles' Coronation: 'Booked My Spray Tan!'
Queen Elizabeth II attends The Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on June 27, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland
Royal Family Pays Birthday Tribute to 'Incredible Life and Legacy' of Queen Elizabeth
Prince Louis and the Prince of Wales leaving Westminster Abbey in central London, following a rehearsal for the coronation of King Charles III
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Join Kate and Prince William at Coronation Rehearsal
prince charles
See the King Charles Sculpture Made of Chocolate in Honor of His Coronation