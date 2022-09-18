King Charles and Queen Camilla Host World Leaders at Buckingham Palace Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace for world leaders gathered in London ahead of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth.

Heads of state and official overseas guests attended the event on Sunday evening at Buckingham Palace, which marked the first time Charles and Camilla met many of the world's most powerful players since becoming King and Queen Consort.

King Charles and Queen Camilla began official duties as monarchs when they held audiences on September 10 with the Archbishop of Canterbury, the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of the cabinet as well as leaders of the opposition party, according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace at the time.

Hundreds of dignitaries were pictured arriving by bus as the reception began.

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives at Buckingham Palace reception hosted by King Charles. Markus Schreiber/AP/Shutterstock

Foreign dignitaries in town for the funeral have also been invited to pass through Westminster Hall during the final days of the Queen's lying-in-state. Since Wednesday, thousands of mourners have waited around the clock for hours for the chance to bid farewell to the monarch and view the coffin, which is draped with the Royal Standard and topped with the Imperial State Crown.

About 2,000 people from around the globe are expected to pay respects to the late monarch, who "peacefully" died at age 96 on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, at Monday's state funeral.

Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, left, arrives at Buckingham Palace for a State Reception. Markus Schreiber-WPA Pool/Getty

The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth will move early Monday morning to nearby Westminster Abbey for the funeral.

From the British Commonwealth, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Jamaican Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen have said they will attend the funeral.

Prime Minister Truss will also mourn the monarch and be joined by President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, who will represent the United States at the event.

Rounding out the G7, President Emmanuel Macron of France, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany, President Sergio Mattarella of Italy and President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission will also be there.

Royal guests will include Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and of Sweden, Emperor Naruhito of Japan, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, and the monarch's mother, the former monarch Princess Beatrix.

British diplomats are advising foreign attendees to wear dark formal clothing for the funeral, according to Reuters, although national dress is also appropriate. Active military personnel may wear ceremonial dress, with or without swords, the news service reported.

Following the funeral, the royal family will attend a committal service as the Queen is laid to rest next to her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, at St. George's Chapel within the walls of Windsor Castle.

While the burial is taking place, Britain's Foreign Minister James Cleverly will host a reception for high-profile guests at Church House, Reuters reports.