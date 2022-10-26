Where Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Living After Queen Elizabeth's Death?

Despite their top royal roles, King Charles and Queen Camilla haven't moved into Buckingham Palace, the official London residence of British monarchs since 1837

Published on October 26, 2022
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort take part in an address in Westminster Hall
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla may have new royal roles, but their living situation has remained largely unchanged.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, the royal couple has continued to make Clarence House in London their primary residence. There are no imminent plans to move into Buckingham Palace, despite the famous building serving as the official London residence of British monarchs since 1837.

Part of the reason may be the extensive renovations underway at Buckingham Palace — in 2016, a $460 million decade-long refurbishment project for the royal residence was announced. The renovations are due to be completed in 2027, according to The Sunday Times. Even then, King Charles may opt to remain in Clarence House, where he's lived since the early 2000s, but continue to use Buckingham Palace (which is a very short drive away) as a base of operations.

Buckingham Palace will also continue to be the spot for Charles to carry out many of his royal duties. On Tuesday, he appointed his first new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, at the palace.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Clarence House, London.circa 1990s (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Clarence House. Tim Graham Photo Library/getty

For now, the Royal Standard flag will fly both over Buckingham Palace and Clarence House when King Charles is in London, The Sunday Times reports.

On Tuesday, King Charles was treated to a royal tradition dating back to the reign of Queen Victoria in 1843.

"His Majesty's Pipe Major played for the first time in the Clarence House garden this morning, as The King woke up in residence," the royal family's official Twitter account shared with a video of the performance. "The position was created by Queen Victoria in 1843, and Queen Elizabeth enjoyed the special tradition following her Accession to the Throne in 1952."

King Charles, 73, and Queen Camilla, 75, will also spend time at their other residences. Shortly after Queen Elizabeth's funeral, they retreated to Scotland, where they have a private home called Birkhall on the 50,000-acre Balmoral estate.

The King also recently spent time at Sandringham, where the royal family traditionally gathers for Christmas. The new monarch appeared in good spirits as he walked to St. Mary Magdalene Church for a service on Sunday.

King Charles also has several other homes including Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, England, Llwynywermod in Wales and Dumfries House in Scotland.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty

Windsor Castle also remains unoccupied at the moment. Queen Elizabeth moved to the 1,000-year-old Berkshire residence in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, spending most of her final years there.

It's expected that Prince William and Kate Middleton will eventually make Windsor Castle their home. Over the summer, they moved with their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — out of Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage within the 4,800-acre Windsor Great Park.

"They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone," a friend recently told PEOPLE. "It's a real little community."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> and Princess Catherine, Windsor Castle
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein/WireImage; DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty

For now, the Prince and Princess of Wales are using Windsor Castle for audiences and meetings, like when Kate welcomed the Royal Navy Ship's Company of HMS Glasgow last month.

