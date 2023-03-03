Charles and Camilla Announce the Destination of Their First Royal Tour as King and Queen

The King and Queen are heading to France and Germany ahead of Charles' coronation

By Simon Perry
Published on March 3, 2023 08:24 AM
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort leave after visiting Bolton Town Hall
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are gearing up for their first royal tour since Charles ascended the throne.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles and Camilla will travel to France and Germany ahead of the coronation for the first overseas visits of the new reign. The five-day visit will take place from March 26 to March 31.

While Charles has officially traveled the world for decades in his role as the Prince of Wales while supporting his late mother Queen Elizabeth, this is his first landmark tour as head of state and King.

"The visit will celebrate the U.K.'s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values," a palace spokesperson said. "It is also a chance to look forwards and show the many ways our countries are working in partnership, whether that be to tackle climate change; respond to the conflict in Ukraine; seize trade and investment opportunities or share the best of our arts and culture."

"As well as speaking to the strength of the United Kingdom's bilateral relationships with France and Germany, Their Majesties' visit will include engagements highlighting the importance of sustainability and community — key themes which have been embraced by citizens of all our countries. There will also be opportunities to reflect on the sacrifices and challenges of our shared past, out of which has come an enduring legacy of cooperation and reconciliation," the spokesperson continued.

The tour, which kicks off with the couple's arrival in France on Sunday, March 26, will see Charles and Camilla take on between 25-30 different engagements across the two countries.

In France, highlights will include a spectacular state banquet at Chateau de Versailles, hosted by President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, and a ceremony of Remembrance and wreath laying at the Arc de Triomphe.

Charles, 74, will speak at the national assembly in Paris, while Camilla, 75, and the First Lady will visit and officially open the new Manet and Degas exhibition at the Musée d'Orsay. The royal couple will also head to Bordeaux for part of their stay in France. There, the couple will tour an organic vineyard, which has pioneered a sustainable approach to winemaking, while Charles will also witness some of the devastation caused by last summer's wildfires on the outskirts of the city.

In Germany, where they will visit Berlin and Brandenburg and Hamburg from March 29, some of the standout moments include a ceremonial welcome by President Steinmeier and Frau Büdenbender at the Brandenburg Gate (the first time any visiting head of state has received such a welcome at the site). The couple will also be guests of honor at a State Banquet. Like in Paris, Charles will address the federal legislature, the Bundestag.

Camilla and Frau Büdenbender are set to visit the Komische Oper in Berlin to learn more about the opera company's outreach projects and community engagement. While in Brandenburg, King Charles will meet representatives from a joint German/U.K. military unit and see a demonstration of their bridge-building amphibious vehicles.

Camilla, Queen Consort, joined by King Charles III, speaks as she hosts a reception at Clarence House for authors, members of the literary community and representatives of literacy charities, to celebrate the second anniversary of The Reading Room on February 23, 2023 in London, England.
Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty

In Hamburg, Charles and Camilla will visit the St. Nikolai Memorial, the remains of a church that was destroyed when the Allies bombed the city during the Second World War. Charles and the German President will lay remembrance wreaths. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the bombing. The palace said that Charles will also be shown more about the port of Hamburg's adoption of green technologies.

Some royal watchers had speculated that Charles and Camilla would concentrate on one of the countries of the Commonwealth for the new monarch's first official tour. However, the two European capitals have apparently been chosen to underscore historical links with European neighbors in the aftermath of the U.K. leaving the European Union and the war on Ukraine. Palace officials point out that all travel is at the request of the British government and follows invitations from the two countries as well. There is clearly an enthusiasm among the two neighbors to be the first destinations of Charles's reign.

Officials do point out, however, that the first incoming state visit of Charles' reign was from a Commonwealth country when the South African president visited last fall. Charles also met with the leaders of the 54 nations within the Commonwealth at the funeral of his late mother and will do so during Commonwealth Day later this month and at his coronation in May.

Despite a couple of egg-throwing incidents, Charles and Camilla have been enthusiastically welcomed during outings around the U.K. During a visit to Bolton in January, when they stepped out in the wake of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, they went on a walkabout for 20 minutes shaking hands with many of the 3,000 people who turned out to greet them.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive at Bolton Town House
King Charles and Queen Camilla at Sandringham recently. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Suzanne Hartop from St. James's Daisy Hill primary school told PEOPLE about the "once in a lifetime opportunity" of meeting the King. "He had a lot of people to get through but he shook hands and spoke to as many as he could," she said.

SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - JANUARY 01: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III are greeted by The Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams as they attend the New Year's Day service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on January 1, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The palace said that Charles has made 35 official visits to France, and 29 to Germany, while Camilla has been on eight official visits to France, and three to Germany. They last visited France in 2019 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Landings and traveled to Germany (Berlin) in 2020 to mark the country's National Day of Mourning for victims of war.

Related Articles
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit during State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport.
How King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Make Royal History at Their Coronation This May
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles Displays Glamorous New Photo with Queen Camilla While Meeting Ukraine's President
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
How King Charles Will Honor Father Prince Philip at His Coronation
Camilla, Queen Consort, gives a speech as she visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
Queen Camilla Tests Positive for COVID-19 for the Second Time, Cancels Week's Engagements
Britain's King Charles III receives flowers as he visits the University of East London to mark the University's 125th anniversary and open a new frontline medical teaching hub on February 8, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles Has a Relatable Reaction When 4-Year-Old Boy Interrupts His Conversation with Flowers
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
How King Charles and the Royals Are Spending Queen Elizabeth's Accession Day Following Her Death
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
When Will King Charles Make His First Buckingham Palace Balcony Appearance as Monarch?
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles III's Coronation: Everything to Know About the Ceremony and Celebration
Queen
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L), South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (2L), and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (R) listen as Britain's King Charles III speaks during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on November 22, 2022, at the start of the President's of South Africa's two-day state visit. - King Charles III hosted his first state visit as monarch on Tuesday, welcoming South Africa's President to Buckingham Palace.
King Charles in Charge! The Best Photos from the Monarch's First State Visit
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle on April 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Relationship Timeline
Prince William, Prince of Wales, (L) and his wife Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, pose with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) at the Corinthia Hotel
Kate Middleton and Prince William Welcome South African President for First State Visit of New Reign
President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla 
King Charles III and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa smile during a formal farewell at Buckingham Palace on November 23, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles Wraps First State Visit of His Reign with Goodbye to South African President
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla tiaras
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Will Wear Tiaras Next Week — Which Sparklers Will They Choose?
King Charles, queen elizabeth
King Charles Reveals the Nickname Nelson Mandela Affectionately Used for Queen Elizabeth