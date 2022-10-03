King Charles and Queen Camilla Step Out for First Joint Duty Since Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are out together for the first time since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

With Charles sporting a kilt and Camilla wearing a coordinating green coat, the royal couple took part in their first joint public duties since Sept. 19 when they headed to a historic spot in Scotland on Monday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were welcomed by schoolchildren and a local pipe band as they arrived at Dunfermaline to celebrate its new position as Scotland's latest city. The town was given city status, one of a number around the U.K. as part of the commemorations for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

It's also the burial place of former Scottish kings and queens, including Robert the Bruce.

The couple began their visit in the chamber room at the City Chambers, where formally city status was formally conferred and he made a short address.

Calling it a "historic moment," Charles, 73, said making Dunfermaline a city was a "fitting way to mark my beloved mother's extraordinary life of service than by granting this honor to a place made famous by its own long and distinguished history, and by the indispensable role it has played in the life of our country."

The King reminded those present that his mother's "deep love for Scotland was one of the foundations of her life."

He added, "From early times, Dunfermline has been of immense significance to Scotland's — and to this whole island's — story. It is the birthplace of philanthropists. It is the burial place of kings and queens. It has been the scene of events, both secular and sacred, which have shaped our times. Its stones tell the story of the people and the events which have made our country what it is today."

"It is also, of course, a community," King Charles continued. "And it is my hope that all those who live in, or who hail from, this very special place, will feel a real sense of pride at this latest chapter in our rich history, and that this new distinction will not merely burnish the legacy of the past but will also brighten the prospect of our future."

He concluded, "That would, I know, gladden my dear mother's heart, as it certainly gladdens mine. As you celebrate your well-deserved status as Scotland's new city, I can only offer my warmest congratulations, and my heartfelt wishes for the years to come."

The couple then took a short walk to the city's Abbey, which is marking its 950th anniversary. There, experts from Historic Scotland told them about the ongoing conservation of the site. The Abbey is a symbol of an ancient seat of royal power as Margaret of Wessex, who married King Malcolm III in 1057, became the country's first female saint and attracted pilgrims to the area. It is at the Abbey that kings and queens, including Robert the Bruce, are buried.

Charles's late mother Queen Elizabeth visited the Abbey to mark its 900th year, the palace said on Monday.

Later on Monday, the couple is expected to host a reception for British South Asian communities at the monarchy's Edinburgh palace, Holyroodhouse.

On Saturday, a new portrait was released by Buckingham Palace underlining the new core, senior royals in the family: King Charles and Queen Camilla with Prince William and Kate Middleton. It was taken on Sept. 18, the night before Queen Elizabeth's state funeral and committal service, at the reception for heads of state and royals who were in London.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been based at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. On Sunday, they attended church at nearby Crathie Kirk.

Over the weekend, it emerged that Charles, who has been a consistent environmental campaigner for more than 50 years, will not attend the multi-national climate change conference, COP27, in Egypt next month. It follows the change at the top of the U.K. government, with new Prime Minister Liz Truss, on whose advice he must operate now as King.