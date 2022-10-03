King Charles and Queen Camilla Step Out for First Joint Duty Since Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Charles and Camilla are in Scotland for a day of royal duties as historic Dunfermline receives city status

By Simon Perry
Published on October 3, 2022
King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort grant city status on the city of Dunfermline, Scotland
King Charles in Dunfermline. Photo: ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are out together for the first time since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

With Charles sporting a kilt and Camilla wearing a coordinating green coat, the royal couple took part in their first joint public duties since Sept. 19 when they headed to a historic spot in Scotland on Monday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were welcomed by schoolchildren and a local pipe band as they arrived at Dunfermaline to celebrate its new position as Scotland's latest city. The town was given city status, one of a number around the U.K. as part of the commemorations for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

It's also the burial place of former Scottish kings and queens, including Robert the Bruce.

The couple began their visit in the chamber room at the City Chambers, where formally city status was formally conferred and he made a short address.

Calling it a "historic moment," Charles, 73, said making Dunfermaline a city was a "fitting way to mark my beloved mother's extraordinary life of service than by granting this honor to a place made famous by its own long and distinguished history, and by the indispensable role it has played in the life of our country."

King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort depart Dunfermline Abbey
King Charles and Camilla in Scotland. Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

The King reminded those present that his mother's "deep love for Scotland was one of the foundations of her life."

He added, "From early times, Dunfermline has been of immense significance to Scotland's — and to this whole island's — story. It is the birthplace of philanthropists. It is the burial place of kings and queens. It has been the scene of events, both secular and sacred, which have shaped our times. Its stones tell the story of the people and the events which have made our country what it is today."

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort attend an official council meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline, to formally mark the conferral of city status on the former town, in Dunfermline in south east Scotland
ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"It is also, of course, a community," King Charles continued. "And it is my hope that all those who live in, or who hail from, this very special place, will feel a real sense of pride at this latest chapter in our rich history, and that this new distinction will not merely burnish the legacy of the past but will also brighten the prospect of our future."

He concluded, "That would, I know, gladden my dear mother's heart, as it certainly gladdens mine. As you celebrate your well-deserved status as Scotland's new city, I can only offer my warmest congratulations, and my heartfelt wishes for the years to come."

Camilla Queen Consort arrives at Dunfermline Abbey
Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

The couple then took a short walk to the city's Abbey, which is marking its 950th anniversary. There, experts from Historic Scotland told them about the ongoing conservation of the site. The Abbey is a symbol of an ancient seat of royal power as Margaret of Wessex, who married King Malcolm III in 1057, became the country's first female saint and attracted pilgrims to the area. It is at the Abbey that kings and queens, including Robert the Bruce, are buried.

Charles's late mother Queen Elizabeth visited the Abbey to mark its 900th year, the palace said on Monday.

King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort grant city status on the city of Dunfermline, Scotland
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Later on Monday, the couple is expected to host a reception for British South Asian communities at the monarchy's Edinburgh palace, Holyroodhouse.

On Saturday, a new portrait was released by Buckingham Palace underlining the new core, senior royals in the family: King Charles and Queen Camilla with Prince William and Kate Middleton. It was taken on Sept. 18, the night before Queen Elizabeth's state funeral and committal service, at the reception for heads of state and royals who were in London.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been based at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. On Sunday, they attended church at nearby Crathie Kirk.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: (THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, 14TH OCTOBER 2022 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that the photograph shall be solely for news editorial use only, no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph, there shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph - including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use, the image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the footage when published. THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2022.) In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort’s reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace on September 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Chris Jackson/Getty

Over the weekend, it emerged that Charles, who has been a consistent environmental campaigner for more than 50 years, will not attend the multi-national climate change conference, COP27, in Egypt next month. It follows the change at the top of the U.K. government, with new Prime Minister Liz Truss, on whose advice he must operate now as King.

