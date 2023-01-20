King Charles and Queen Camilla Step Out for First Joint Public Duty Since Prince Harry's 'Spare'

The King and Queen Consort spent the day near Manchester in northwest England

By Simon Perry
Published on January 20, 2023 08:39 AM
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort leave after visiting Bolton Town Hall
Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped out together on Friday for their first joint public appearance since the publication of Prince Harry's groundbreaking memoir, Spare.

The couple immersed themselves in the community of Bolton as they spent the day getting to know people in the northwest English region around Manchester.

The King and Queen Consort received a warm welcome at the local town hall, exiting a gleaming Bentley to a rapturous welcome and flag waving from several thousand people packed along the railings at Victoria Square. Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, were welcomed by civic leaders, including representatives of the local Polish community, before being treated to a performance from the Polonez folk dance group.

To a small section of the waiting crowd's delight, the royal couple undertook a short walkabout shaking hands, asking if people were staying warm in the chill and receiving their good wishes. Eleven-year-old Aafreen from Haslam Park school, was one of the fortunate children to meet the King.

King Charles III (top row, centre R)and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (centre L) arrive to visit Bolton Town Hall
OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

"I was in shock when he shook my hand. He asked us if we had missed our lunch," Aafreen tells PEOPLE of meeting Charles. "They are both so caring and kind."

Suzanne Hartop from St. James's Daisy Hill primary school also spoke with PEOPLE about meeting the King, saying, "He had a lot of people to get through but he shook hands and spoke to as many as he could. This is not going to happen again for us — it's a once in a lifetime opportunity."

King Charles III is welcomed by a crowd as he and Camila, Queen Consort arrive at Bolton Town House
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Inside the town hall, the King and Queen passed by the Hall of Memories, where they were shown artist L.S. Lowry's "Going to the Match" painting, which was inspired by Bolton Wanderers soccer club's Burnden Park ground.

Then, the couple was taken to meet representatives of a collection of groups, from the town's Interfaith Council and Solidarity Community Association to Bolton Asian Elders (who support diaspora groups) to Bolton Holiday Activities and Food Program which supports low-income families with meals and sporting activities.

Young and adult carers in the community and members of the local Polish community were also introduced to the royal couple.

As they left they were given the town hall key as they listened to a performance of "God Save The King" by the Hand Made Sign Language choir.

Earlier, Charles visited Manchester's Kellogg's factory, which is the largest cereal-making facility in Europe and the biggest Corn Flakes factory in the world.

King Charles III (C) visits the kitchen inside the headquarters of cereal manufacturer Kellogg's marking its 100th anniversary in Manchester
PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kellogg's has been a holder of the Royal Warrant (meaning the company supplies the royal household) since the reign of Charles's grandfather King George VI. Cereal from the business was historically delivered to the royals in a small van called Genevieve, the palace said.

King Charles III (L) speaks to staff on the cornflakes production line during a visit to the headquarters of cereal manufacturer Kellogg's marking its 100th anniversary in Manchester
PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The breakfast cereal creator has also been a key supplier to FareShare Greater Manchester, which works to combat food poverty and funds school breakfast clubs.

Charles and senior members of the royal family members have been appearing in public this week for their first public outings since the publication of Harry's memoir.

Charles and Camilla's relationship is a prominent theme in Spare. In the revealing text, published Jan. 10, Prince Harry writes that he and Prince William asked their father not to marry Camilla, whom Charles had an on-again, off-again relationship with since the 1970s. The romance overlapped with both of their marriages to other people — Camilla to Andrew Parker Bowles, and Charles to Princess Diana.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> book
The book jacket of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'. PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

In the book, the Duke of Sussex, 38, likened his first meeting with Camilla, who he described as "the other woman," to "getting an injection," and said they probably spoke about a shared passion for horses.

"I recall wondering, right before the tea, if she'd be mean to me. If she'd be like all the wicked stepmothers in the storybooks. But she wasn't. Like Willy, I did feel a real gratitude for that," Harry wrote.

Harry also accused his stepmother of leaking private conversations and information to the media to improve her reputation.

"That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press," he said in an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes. "There was open willingness on both sides to trade information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being queen consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street."

Buckingham Palace has not issued any statements on Spare or Harry's accompanying television interviews.

Related Articles
King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, to attend a Sunday church service
King Charles and Queen Camilla Attend Church at Balmoral in First Joint Outing Since 'Spare' Release
Camilla, Queen Consort, Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen, receives a bouquet of flowers from (left to right) Elspeth Cameron and Rosa Alexander both aged four from the Rocking Horse Nursey as she leaves after her visit to the university's new Science Teaching Hub to view demonstrations in the University's labs and meet staff and students on January 18, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Queen Camilla Accepts Flowers from Little Girl in a Princess Crown at University of Aberdeen
King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort grant city status on the city of Dunfermline, Scotland
King Charles and Queen Camilla Step Out for First Joint Duty Since Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images); LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 02: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visits the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral to show her support for the Ukrainian community on March 2, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Prince Harry Explains Why He Described Queen Camilla as 'Dangerous' in Book: 'Image to Rehabilitate'
King Charles III attends the Epiphany service at the church of St Lawrence, Castle Rising near the Sandringham Estate on January 8, 2023 in King's Lynn, England.
King Charles Diverts $1.2 Billion from Wind Farms to the 'Wider Public Good' amid Cost-of-Living Crisis
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Prince William Asked Their Father Charles Not to Marry Camilla
The Prince of Wales takes part in a cooking lesson during his visit to Together as One (until recently known as Aik Saath) in Slough
Prince William Steps Out for Solo Appearance as Royal Family Stays Silent amid 'Spare' Allegations
King Charles III (R) visits Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed on January 12, 2023 in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire
King Charles Smiles (in a Kilt!) During Scotland Outing Amid Prince Harry's Book Hitting Shelves
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2019 in London, England.
Everything Prince Harry Said About His Brother Prince William in 'Spare'
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Public Appearance Since Prince Harry's Book Release
Prince Harry
The Biggest Revelations from Prince Harry's Book 'Spare'
prince harry, queen elizabeth
Prince Harry Says He Was Not Invited to Fly with Royal Family to Scotland When Queen Elizabeth Died
meghan markle, queen elizabeth
Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Says He Hasn't Spoken with Brother Prince William or Dad King Charles in 'a While'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle on April 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Relationship Timeline
king charles, queen Camilla, Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney
Goals! King Charles and Queen Camilla Meet Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenney at Wrexham Stadium