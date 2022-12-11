King Charles and Queen Camilla Share Their First Christmas Card of Reign — See the Photo They Chose

The royal family is celebrating Christmas with a beloved tradition, despite Queen Elizabeth's death in September

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Published on December 11, 2022 05:25 PM
Photo: Samir Hussein/Buckingham Palace via Getty

King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Christmas card is in the mail!

Keeping with a royal family tradition, the couple shared the candid photo they've chosen to grace this year's holiday card, featuring a smiling Charles, 74, as Camilla, 75, lovingly looks at him.

"Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year," the inscription reads.

Last year, the then-Prince Charles and Camilla opted for another candid photo that reflected the precautions people have taken amid the ongoing COVID pandemic. The photo showed Charles wearing a mask as he helps his wife put on her face covering during Royal Ascot that summer.

The royal couple have varied their photo choices over the years. The couple chose a casual photo of themselves in the colorful garden of Birkhall, the prince's Scottish home in 2020. In 2019, they opted for a photo from one of their most exciting royal duties of the year: their visit to Havana, Cuba.

This year's card comes as King Charles and Queen Camilla prepare to mark the first holiday season since Queen Elizabeth's death in September. They've announced that they will be keeping the tradition of spending Christmas at Sandringham, the late Queen's beloved country estate in Norfolk. They will likely be joined by many members of the family including King Charles' siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — as well as his son Prince William, daughter-in-law Kate Middleton and their children.

RELATED VIDEO: King Charles Will Continue Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Tradition with the Royal Family

Each December 25, the royal family heads to St. Mary Magdalene church for mass, followed by greeting well-wishers. They then head back to Sandringham to enjoy a traditional turkey holiday feast.

This year, King Charles will record his first Christmas broadcast, which the family traditionally watches at 3 p.m. local time on Christmas Day.

