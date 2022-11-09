King Charles and Queen Camilla Had Eggs Thrown at Them During Latest Royal Outing

King Charles III showed his unflappable side when eggs were thrown at him and his wife Queen Camilla on Wednesday.

The King, 73, appeared unfazed as several eggs came within a few inches of the couple while they were on a walkabout in York. The couple was at the Micklegate Bar, a historic gateway in the northern English city when the eggs were thrown.

A protester — who reportedly called out, "This country was built on the blood of slaves" — was detained by four police officers, according to the Northern Echo.

King Charles was seen on video looking down as one egg whizzed past his face and splattered on the ground. Queen Camilla, 75, turned toward the direction of the egg thrower and briefly looked concerned. Charles continued with the conversation he was having before he and his wife turned and walked towards the crowd to continue their walkabout.

The King's personal protection officers formed a close shield behind him, and the crowd started up with cries of "God save the King" and "hip, hip hooray."

A group of police officers as later seen apprehending a man, initially watched closely by a member of the royal protection team.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are in York for a two-day visit to the county in the north of England. They will unveil a statue dedicated to Charles' late mother, Queen Elizabeth, at York Minster. It's the first statue to be installed since her death in September.