King Charles and Queen Camilla Tell Train Passengers to 'Mind The Gap' in Special Announcement: Listen

Train and Tube passengers in the U.K. will hear some familiar voices while traveling over the coronation weekend.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have recorded a very special announcement for TfL and Network Rail telling passengers to "Mind the gap."

"My wife and I wish you and your families a wonderful Coronation weekend," Charles, begins in the message, which will welcome travelers at stations across the U.K.

Camilla, 75, continues, "Wherever you are traveling, we hope you have a safe and pleasant journey."

Charles then adds: "And remember, please mind the gap."

The Royal Family Twitter account shared the announcement Friday morning with the caption, "Sound familiar? 📢👀 Listen out for Their Majesties on @TfL and @NetworkRail on your travels this #Coronation weekend… and don't forget to #MindTheGap."

"The message was recorded by Their Majesties at Highgrove earlier this year by the audio team from Transport for London," a press release from the Rail Delivery Group read.

Highgrove House is Charles' private residence in Gloucestershire, England.

The message will be played from May 5 until May 8 across all 2,570 U.K. rail stations and 270 London Underground stations.

Andy Lord, TfL commissioner, said, "With less than one day to go before the Coronation, we look forward to hosting Londoners and visitors from across the globe. We are honoured to support the celebrations with a special station announcement across our network from their majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla."

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, added, "The Coronation is a rare and exciting event and we very much look forward to welcoming passengers with this special message."It's wonderful that their majesties are including rail passengers as part of this historic moment."

On Thursday, Kate Middleton and Prince William rode via train on London's Elizabeth Line to travel to the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho to learn more about how the tavern has been preparing for the coronation.

Kate and William chatted with the crowd after their time inside the pub, and one well-wisher exclusively told PEOPLE that Princess Kate said she was nervous ahead of the crowning ceremony — but that children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are not!

"I asked if the kids were excited about the coronation, and she said, 'They're very excited. They had their rehearsal yesterday so they knew what they'd expect,' " Mandy Leifheit of Seattle, Washington told PEOPLE of her exchange with Kate.

"She said she's more nervous than the kids are since it's such a big event for the kids to be part of. She said Louis will be there and that he'll remember it," Leifheit, 48, added.

Both William and George are poised to participate in the ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey which will see Charles and Camilla officially crowned in front of 2,200 guests.

While William will step forward to pay homage to his father King Charles, George is set to serve as a Page of Honor to his grandfather. The Prince and Princess of Wales brought George, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, along to a rehearsal at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday.