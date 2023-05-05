King Charles and Queen Camilla Tell Train Passengers to 'Mind The Gap' in Special Announcement: Listen

King Charles and Queen Camilla have recorded a very special message as station announcers for passengers across the U.K. to mark the coronation

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 5, 2023 06:06 AM
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Photo: Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Train and Tube passengers in the U.K. will hear some familiar voices while traveling over the coronation weekend.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have recorded a very special announcement for TfL and Network Rail telling passengers to "Mind the gap."

"My wife and I wish you and your families a wonderful Coronation weekend," Charles, begins in the message, which will welcome travelers at stations across the U.K.

Camilla, 75, continues, "Wherever you are traveling, we hope you have a safe and pleasant journey."

Charles then adds: "And remember, please mind the gap."

The Royal Family Twitter account shared the announcement Friday morning with the caption, "Sound familiar? 📢👀 Listen out for Their Majesties on @TfL and @NetworkRail on your travels this #Coronation weekend… and don't forget to #MindTheGap."

"The message was recorded by Their Majesties at Highgrove earlier this year by the audio team from Transport for London," a press release from the Rail Delivery Group read.

Highgrove House is Charles' private residence in Gloucestershire, England.

Prince Charles (Seated R) and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (Seated L) travel on a Metropolitan underground train from Farringdon to London's Kings Cross as they mark 150 years of the London Underground
Camilla and Charles ride the tube in London in 2013. CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The message will be played from May 5 until May 8 across all 2,570 U.K. rail stations and 270 London Underground stations.

Andy Lord, TfL commissioner, said, "With less than one day to go before the Coronation, we look forward to hosting Londoners and visitors from across the globe. We are honoured to support the celebrations with a special station announcement across our network from their majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla."

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, added, "The Coronation is a rare and exciting event and we very much look forward to welcoming passengers with this special message."It's wonderful that their majesties are including rail passengers as part of this historic moment."

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales travel on London Underground's Elizabeth Line in central London
Kate Middleton and Prince William ride the Elizabeth Line in London. JORDAN PETTITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On Thursday, Kate Middleton and Prince William rode via train on London's Elizabeth Line to travel to the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho to learn more about how the tavern has been preparing for the coronation.

Kate and William chatted with the crowd after their time inside the pub, and one well-wisher exclusively told PEOPLE that Princess Kate said she was nervous ahead of the crowning ceremony — but that children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are not!

"I asked if the kids were excited about the coronation, and she said, 'They're very excited. They had their rehearsal yesterday so they knew what they'd expect,' " Mandy Leifheit of Seattle, Washington told PEOPLE of her exchange with Kate.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"She said she's more nervous than the kids are since it's such a big event for the kids to be part of. She said Louis will be there and that he'll remember it," Leifheit, 48, added.

Both William and George are poised to participate in the ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey which will see Charles and Camilla officially crowned in front of 2,200 guests.

While William will step forward to pay homage to his father King Charles, George is set to serve as a Page of Honor to his grandfather. The Prince and Princess of Wales brought George, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, along to a rehearsal at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday.

Related Articles
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet Fan During London Train Ride — Watch the Viral Moment!
King Charles III visits Hamburg City Hall; Antony and Rebecca Aning-Brown; Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
All About the Coronation Flowers — Including a Tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
Camilla, Queen Consort meets members of staff during a visit to a maternity unit at Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London to meet key domestic abuse frontline staff on October 13, 2022 in London, England
Royal Warrant Issued to Confirm 'Queen Camilla' Title Rather Than 'Camilla, Queen Consort': Reports
Camilla, Queen Consort, gives a speech as she visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
Queen Camilla's Grandson Breaks His Arm Before Coronation — But Will Continue in Role as a Page: Report
Lord Mayor Nicholas Lyons; Lord Mayor of London Shares Coronation Robe
Lord Mayor of London Shares Photo of His Coronation Robe — Worn at Queen Elizabeth's Crowning
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho to hear how it's preparing for the Coronation weekend
Kate Middleton Says She's 'More Nervous' for the Coronation Than Her Kids: 'They're Very Excited'
King Charles III speaks with Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi during the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of the King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace, on May 3, 2023 in London, England.
Lionel Richie Says He's 'Like a Kid at Christmas' Ahead of Coronation Weekend: 'Pinch Me!'
King Charles III shelters under an umbrella
Prince William Is 'Crossing Fingers' on King Charles' Coronation Forecast: What Happens If It Rains?
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.
Kate Middleton's Coronation Outfit Will 'Set Her Apart from the Crowd' (Exclusive)
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the Dog & Duck pub in Soho
Kate Middleton and Prince William Check Out a London Pub 2 Days Before King Charles' Coronation
Joan Collins, Naomi Campbell and More Share Their Secrets About King Charles: 'He's Quite a Good Dancer!'
Joan Collins, Naomi Campbell and More Stars Share Secrets About King Charles: 'He's Quite a Good Dancer!'
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Designer Shares Thoughts on Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Coronation Style (Exclusive)
Sophie, Countess of Wessex (R) and Princess Beatrice during Trooping The Colour 2018 on June 9, 2018 in London, England.
Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Sophie and More Royals' Plans for Coronation Weekend Revealed
Princess Anne, Princess Royal (Colonel of the Blues and Royals) rides down The Mall on horseback during the annual Trooping the Colour Parade on June 14, 2008 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is an annual ceremony, believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st.
Princess Anne Shares the Practical Reason She Accepted Her Coronation Role: 'Solves My Dress Problem'
Yeoman Warders Nev Dednum and Paul Langley look towards one of the new Coronation benches in the grounds of the Tower of London on May 03, 2023 in London, England. Fourteen decorated benches have been installed at the Tower of London, to mark the Coronation of King Charles III. The benches feature designs by schoolchildren from across the UK and will remain in position for the Summer, before being gifted back to the winning schools.
Tower of London Debuts Coronation Benches — Decorated by English Schoolchildren!
King Charles III speaks with Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi during the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of the King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace, on May 3, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host First Palace Garden Party of New Reign — with Lionel Richie!