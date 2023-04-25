King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Schedule: A Timeline of All the Events

King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation is slated to be a weekend-long celebration.

The royal couple will be officially crowned in a ceremony held on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Though the actual ceremony, which will be televised and live-streamed across various networks, is only expected to last an hour, the festivities will take place over a series of days.

Following the ceremony, Charles and Camilla will take part in a coronation procession in the Gold State Coach, a tradition that has been in place since King William IV's coronation in 1831, before taking to the Buckingham Palace balcony with other members of the royal family.

The fun continues the following day as a Coronation Concert will be held in Charles and Camilla's honor. The event will include a star-studded guest list of performers, including Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, as well as an audience of 20,000, including members of the public and select guests.

From the coronation ceremony to the coronation concert, here's a complete timeline of all the royal events to come.

Saturday, May 6

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla begin King's Procession

Before the official coronation ceremony, Charles and Camilla will make their way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. It's unclear what time Charles and Camilla will begin the King's Procession, though many networks are beginning their coverage at 10 a.m. local time.

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach was commissioned to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's 60th anniversary of acceding the throne in 2012 and has only ever conveyed the monarch, though occasionally accompanied by the consort or a visiting head of state.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey

The carriage will depart Buckingham Palace through the Centre Gate and proceed down The Mall, passing through Admiralty Arch and south of King Charles I Island, down Whitehall and along Parliament Street before arriving at Westminster Abbey.

11 a.m. local time: King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony begins

The coronation will begin at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The ceremony, which is expected to have about 2,000 guests, will be just 60 minutes in comparison to the Queen's three-hour coronation in 1953.

Several royal family members will be in attendance, including Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as their eldest son, Prince George, who will serve as a Page of Honor. Prince Harry will also be in attendance, though Meghan Markle will remain in California with the couple's children.

During the ceremony, Charles will be crowned as King in the imposing St. Edward Crown before swapping the headpiece for the Imperial State Crown at the end of the coronation. Camilla will wear Queen Mary's Crown, which was commissioned by Charles' great-grandmother Mary for the 1911 coronation of her husband, King George V.

King Charles and Queen Camilla begin Coronation Procession

Following the ceremony, which is expected to last over an hour, Charles and Camilla will be carried in the Gold State Coach in a grander procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace known as the Coronation Procession. An exact time for the Coronation Procession hasn't been confirmed, though it will likely be around 12 p.m. local time.

The coach, which was constructed in 1762 and first used by King George III to travel to the State Opening of Parliament that year, has been used at every coronation since King William IV's crowning ceremony in 1831.

King Charles and Queen Camilla receive a royal salute from the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Armed Forces

After their 1.3-mile journey back to Buckingham Palace, which is about a five minute drive, Charles and Camilla will receive a royal salute from the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Armed Forces who participated in the parade. The salute will be followed by three cheers from the assembled service personnel.

King Charles and Queen Camilla appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the royal family

Charles will then make his Buckingham Palace balcony debut as monarch alongside various members of the royal family. Though it hasn't been confirmed who will be joining Charles and Camilla on the balcony, it will likely include Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children.

Sunday, May 7

Chris Jackson/Getty

The Coronation Big Lunch takes place

A day after the official coronation ceremony, citizens across the U.K. will gather with neighbors for the Coronation Big Lunch. Originally conceived by the Eden Project, the event is intended to "boost community spirit, reduce loneliness and support charities and good causes."

"From a cup of tea with a neighbour to a street party, a Coronation Big Lunch brings the celebrations to your neighbourhood and is a great way to get to know your community a little better," Buckingham Palace stated in a previous press release about the event.

7 p.m.-10 p.m. local time: Coronation Concert takes place at Windsor Castle

Produced, staged and broadcast live from Windsor Castle's East Lawn by the BBC and BBC Studios, the Coronation Concert will feature a lineup of "global music icons and contemporary stars," including Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and more, supported by a world-class orchestra and dancers.

The event will be attended by a public audience as well as volunteers from some of the King and Queen Consort's charity affiliations. The Coronation Concert will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

Monday, May 8

JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images

Volunteers take part in The Big Help Out

In honor of King Charles' years of public service, the nationwide initiative "will highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation." Organized by the Together Coalition, along with the Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups across the U.K., the Big Help Out will encourage communities to come together and volunteer to support their local areas.