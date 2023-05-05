Set your alarms: King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation is almost here!

Speaking on Wednesday ahead of Saturday's ceremony, the Duke of Norfolk, who as the Earl Marshall is the leading coronation organizer, said, "I am honored to have such a dedicated and able team alongside me and indeed it is they who have worked so hard over the last seven months to bring this about, blending the best of tradition and history while reflecting the nation we are today."

He added, "This is a proud moment in our national history."

Take a look at the timetable for the big day below.

A Timeline of King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Service (Local Time)

7:30 a.m. — Westminster Abbey's doors open to the general congregation. Heads of state and overseas government representatives arrive will continue to arrive until nearly 10 a.m.

10:20 a.m. — The King's Procession departs Buckingham Palace and arrives at Westminster Abbey 33 minutes later. King Charles and Queen Camilla will take the Diamond Jubilee Coach for the roughly 30-minute ride.

10:15 a.m. — Members of foreign royal families arrive at the Great West Door of Westminster Abbey.

10:35 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. — Other members of the British royal family will arrive at the West Door of Westminster Abbey for the ceremony.

11 a.m. — The service begins and lasts approximately two hours.

Queen Camilla and King Charles. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Around 12 p.m. — King Charles is crowned with the St. Edward's Crown, which was first created for King Charles II in 1661 and was a replacement for the previous crown that had been melted down in 1649.

Around 1 p.m. — The Coronation Procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace begins. The procession will include King Charles and Queen Camilla in the historic Gold State Coach as well as other members of the royal family.

Around 1:30 p.m. — The Coronation Procession arrives at Buckingham Palace.

Around 1:45 p.m. — King Charles and Queen Camilla move to the West Terrace at Buckingham Palace for the royal salute from the 4,000 troops on parade in the gardens. There will be 1,000 musicians playing with the 19 military bands. Charles, Camilla and other members of the royal family will then proceed to the front balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the crowds in The Mall.

2:30 p.m. — King Charles, Queen Camilla and members of the royal family gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony for a flypast (as long as bad weather doesn't cancel the flight!).

This will be followed an informal family lunch and the official Coronation Portrait photographs by Hugo Burnand.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Camilla and Prince Charles. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

The coronation celebrations will continue on Sunday, with some royals attending Big Lunch events across the U.K.

The family with gather at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening for the Coronation Concert featuring performances by Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and more.

On Monday, members of the royal family will take part in volunteering efforts as part of The Big Help Out.