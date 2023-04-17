Coronation Quiche! Find Out About the Dish 'Chosen Personally' by King Charles and Queen Camilla

The royal kitchens are revving up for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla!

On Monday, Buckingham Palace shared the first official recipe for the Coronation Big Lunch celebrations happening throughout the crowning ceremony weekend from May 6 to 8: coronation quiche. The dish features spinach, broad beans and tarragon, and a tutorial video of a palace chef preparing the dish was shared along with instructions.

"Introducing… Coronation Quiche! Chosen personally by Their Majesties, The King and The Queen Consort have shared a recipe in celebration of the upcoming #CoronationBigLunch taking place up and down the country," the Royal Family tweeted.

The directions call for homemade or store-bought pastry dough tucked into a tin, filled with beans, cheddar cheese, spinach and tarragon. The tart is then topped with a liquid mixture of milk, cream, eggs, herbs and seasoning and baked to a crispy gold.

The recipe suggests serving the vegetarian quiche "hot or cold with a green salad and boiled new potatoes," and the Royal Family noted it can be "easily adapted to different tastes and preferences."

King Charles and Queen Camilla. Andrew Milligan/Getty

The coronation quiche recipe was shared to encourage people to participate in community parties happening throughout the coronation weekend. After King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, are crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, celebrations will continue into the following day as citizens across the U.K. gather with neighbors for the Coronation Big Lunch.

Originally conceived by the Eden Project, the event is intended to "boost community spirit, reduce loneliness and support charities and good causes."

As patron of the project, Queen Camilla has attended the community lunches across the U.K. and around the world, including Ghana and Barbados, the palace said.

A Big Jubilee Lunch was similarly held for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee festivities in June 2022.

CHRIS RADBURN/AFP via Getty Images

Seventy years ago, a special recipe was released for Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953: coronation chicken! According to the Royal Family, the spicy dish was invented to feed foreign guests after the crowning ceremony.

Coronation chicken was the brainchild of royal florist Constance Spry, who "proposed a recipe of cold chicken in a curry cream sauce with a well-seasoned dressed salad of rice, green peas and mixed herbs." The dish was a hit and has been served in British kitchens since.

Cordon Bleu graduate Angela Wood is credited for perfecting the coronation chicken recipe and got to meet Queen Elizabeth at a Platinum Jubilee kickoff reception at Sandringham in February 2022. Coronation chicken vol-au-vents were also served at the party.

Joe Giddens - by WPA Pool/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The countdown to King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic coronation is less than three weeks away, and the service will see the royal couple continue nearly a thousand years of tradition and be symbolically crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," Buckingham Palace previously said.