How King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Procession Differs from Queen Elizabeth's Route

King Charles and Queen Camilla's shorter coronation route is the latest way the service is being streamlined from the precedent set by Queen Elizabeth 70 years ago.

On Sunday, Buckingham Palace released details on the King and Queen Consort's procession plans for the crowning ceremony on May 6. Though King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, are continuing centuries of royal tradition by using horse-drawn transport through the streets of London, their processional parade from Westminster back to Buckingham Palace is just 1.3 miles.

The distance is a fraction of the 4.5-mile cavalcade Queen Elizabeth made in 1953 to see as many of the three million people who lined the streets of London as possible. The ceremonial carriage ride took 16,000 participants two hours to complete, the Royal Family states.

After the route was announced for King Charles' coronation, BBC radio host Jeremy Vine shared a map on social media to illustrate how the travel plans differ from then to now. Though he was not crowned like Queen Camilla will be, Prince Philip accompanied his wife in her carriage on coronation day.

Courtiers said King Charles and Queen Camilla will take the same route to and from the crowning ceremony, riding to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach and returning to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.

Like Queen Elizabeth, and every coronation since King William IV in 1831, Charles and Camilla's royal transport includes the gilded Gold State Coach. Unlike the King's mother, however, the royal couple is only taking the spectacular carriage one way.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach is likely a smoother ride than the 261-year-old Gold State Coach. Queen Elizabeth called traveling in the carriage "horrible" while Queen Victoria spoke of its "distressing oscillation," Associated Press reported. Most memorably, William IV, the Sailor King, likened the ride to "being aboard a ship tossing in a rough sea."

Meanwhile, the nine-year-old Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which was commissioned to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's accession in 2012, has air conditioning, electric windows and modern suspension — making it an ideal vehicle for the big day.

Matthew Lloyd/Getty

The lower-key trip to Westminster Abbey, called the King's Procession, will take the royal couple from Buckingham Palace through the Centre Gate, down The Mall, through the Admiralty Arch and south of King Charles I Island, down Whitehall and along Parliament Street, around Parliament Square to Broad Sanctuary and reach Westminster Abbey just in time for the morning service.

The King and Queen Consort will take the same route in reverse after the crowning ceremony, and Coronation organizer Edward Fitzalan-Howard — otherwise known as Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk — said fans can look forward to a grand parade back to Buckingham Palace.

"After the coronation service itself, they'll return in the Gold State Coach, with an enormous procession with all the pageantry that Britain can muster," the Earl Marshal said in a new video the Royal Family shared on Twitter.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The countdown continues to the crowning ceremony of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6. In other exciting updates, courtiers revealed last week that Prince George will serve as a Page of Honor alongside Camilla's three teenage grandsons and gave a first look at the intricate invitation being sent to 2,000 select guests.