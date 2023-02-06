King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Gets a New Website — and a Totally British Playlist

Hit the music — the countdown to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is on!

On Monday, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport debuted a new website dedicated to the crowning ceremony of the King and Queen Consort this spring. The launch date was a poignant choice — Feb. 6 is the Accession Day of the late Queen Elizabeth II and marks three months until the coronation of her eldest son on May 6.

A scroll around the new site, titled "Coronation of His Majesty The King & Her Majesty The Queen Consort," features details on the upcoming ceremony at Westminster Abbey and the festive events planned for the three-day bank holiday weekend.

Getty

In another fun update, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport also released a "Coronation Celebration Playlist" on Spotify. The two-hour mix is eclectic, starting with "Come Together" by The Beatles and mostly features British groups and artists. The 27-song playlist includes Coldplay, David Bowie, Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, George Ezra, Harry Styles, Queen, Jeff Beck, Rod Stewart, Sam Ryder, the Spice Girls, The Kinks, The Who and Tom Jones. In a fitting touch, the mix closes with "King" by Years & Years.

Buckingham Palace announced in October 202 that the coronation of King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, would be held on the first Saturday in May. The royal couple will be crowned in a religious ritual by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey and will step out with other members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the service.

The following day, people across the U.K. are encouraged to get together with neighbors for Coronation Big Lunch parties. Originally conceived by the Eden Project, the event is intended to "boost community spirit, reduce loneliness and support charities and good causes."

That evening, the Coronation Concert will be broadcast live from Windsor Castle. Though the performer lineup has yet to be announced, the palace has previously said the concert will welcome "global music icons and contemporary stars" supported by a world-class orchestra and dancers.

Free pairs of tickets will be made available to the public via national ballot, and the concert will also be attended by volunteers from some of the King and Queen Consort's charity affiliations. Synchronized with the show, "Lighting up the Nation" will see iconic locations across the U.K. illuminated with projections, lasers and drone displays.

King Charles and Queen Camilla. Andrew Milligan/Getty

The celebrations wrap with a bang on Monday, May 8, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared a bank holiday. U.K. citizens are invited to participate in the Big Help Out, a volunteering initiative, and give their time to good causes.