The Best Moments You May Have Missed from King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation

From Queen Camilla's dress details to Prince Louis' mid-ceremony yawn, revisiting some blink-and-you-missed-it moments from King Charles' crowning ceremony

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Published on May 6, 2023 05:22 PM
01 of 11

Queen Camilla's Gown Details

Queen Camilla smiles after her Coronation with King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace on May 06, 2023 in London, England.
Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace

All eyes were on Queen Camilla's commanding crown, but her coronation gown deserves a spotlight. Designed by Bruce Oldfield, the dress included her two rescue dogs, Bluebell and Beth, with gold embroidered Jack Russell Terriers near the trim. In addition to her royal cypher, the names of her children and grandchildren were also stitched into the gown.

02 of 11

Prince Louis' Yawn

(From L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.
Prince Louis. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

At 5, Prince Louis might have been the youngest attendee at his grandfather's coronation. But the big day meant an early start — and a few stray yawns from the little royal throughout the ceremony. At one point, Prince Louis was no longer sitting with his parents and big sister — but a short break and he was back to participate in the carriage procession!

03 of 11

King Charles' Crown Swap

King Charles III ; The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
King Charles on Coronation Day. Getty; Shutterstock

Did you notice that King Charles wore two crowns on his coronation day? During the ceremony, he was pronounced King with the St. Edward's Crown, which weighs nearly 5 lbs and was first created for King Charles II in 1661.

Towards the end of the service, King Charles exited Westminster Abbey in the Imperial State Crown. This particular crown is slightly less heavy at a little — but just as stunning with its 2,868 diamonds and colored stones, including 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds and 269 pearls.

04 of 11

Queen Camilla's Curtsy

Queen Camilla departs the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

After Queen Camilla was crowned, she walked towards King Charles — and dipped into a curtsy (very carefully, balancing the crown on her head). King Charles reacted with a smile.

05 of 11

The Wales Children Flag Dressing

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; king charles coronation
Getty (3)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wore red, white and blue — the colors of the Union Jack flag! With Princess Kate's history of flag dressing — wearing a nation's colors both abroad and for the U.K. — there's no way these style choices were a coincidence.

06 of 11

Pre-Ceremony Moment

The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Prince George and King Charles. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Prince George served as one of King Charles' four Pages of Honor at the ceremony, holding his robe and attending to him throughout the service. When the monarch arrived at Westminster Abbey for the crowning, he and his grandson shared a quick moment just before heading inside.

07 of 11

The King and the Heir

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales kisses his father, Britain's King Charles III, wearing St Edward's Crown, during the King's Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.
YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

After King Charles was crowned, his son and heir Prince William stepped forward to pay homage. The Prince of Wales knelt and said, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

He then touched his father's crown and kissed his cheek, prompting King Charles to say what seemed to be, "Thank you, William."

08 of 11

Sibling Support

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

While Prince George was busy with his Page of Honor duties, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis processed into Westminster Abbey behind Prince William and Princess Kate — adorably holding hands.

09 of 11

A King's View

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their Coronation on May 06, 2023 in London, England.
Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace

Royals photographer Chris Jackson shared a balcony snap from a different perspective — inside the palace! King Charles and Queen Camilla waved to the crowd gathered down The Mall in London.

10 of 11

Royal Robes

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While the cameras remained on King Charles and Queen Camilla for most of the day, Prince William and Princess Kate's robes were pieces of art that deserved some airtime.

11 of 11

Balcony Encore

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony, in London, following their coronations, on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony.
Leon Neal / POOL / AFP

After appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony and watching the flypast with other members of their families, King Charles and Queen Camilla headed inside...but reemerged a few minutes later for an encore!

