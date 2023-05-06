The Best Moments You May Have Missed from King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation

01 of 11 Queen Camilla's Gown Details Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace All eyes were on Queen Camilla's commanding crown, but her coronation gown deserves a spotlight. Designed by Bruce Oldfield, the dress included her two rescue dogs, Bluebell and Beth, with gold embroidered Jack Russell Terriers near the trim. In addition to her royal cypher, the names of her children and grandchildren were also stitched into the gown.

02 of 11 Prince Louis' Yawn Prince Louis. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty At 5, Prince Louis might have been the youngest attendee at his grandfather's coronation. But the big day meant an early start — and a few stray yawns from the little royal throughout the ceremony. At one point, Prince Louis was no longer sitting with his parents and big sister — but a short break and he was back to participate in the carriage procession!

03 of 11 King Charles' Crown Swap King Charles on Coronation Day. Getty; Shutterstock Did you notice that King Charles wore two crowns on his coronation day? During the ceremony, he was pronounced King with the St. Edward's Crown, which weighs nearly 5 lbs and was first created for King Charles II in 1661. Towards the end of the service, King Charles exited Westminster Abbey in the Imperial State Crown. This particular crown is slightly less heavy at a little — but just as stunning with its 2,868 diamonds and colored stones, including 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds and 269 pearls.

04 of 11 Queen Camilla's Curtsy Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images After Queen Camilla was crowned, she walked towards King Charles — and dipped into a curtsy (very carefully, balancing the crown on her head). King Charles reacted with a smile.

06 of 11 Pre-Ceremony Moment Prince George and King Charles. David Fisher/Shutterstock Prince George served as one of King Charles' four Pages of Honor at the ceremony, holding his robe and attending to him throughout the service. When the monarch arrived at Westminster Abbey for the crowning, he and his grandson shared a quick moment just before heading inside.

07 of 11 The King and the Heir YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty After King Charles was crowned, his son and heir Prince William stepped forward to pay homage. The Prince of Wales knelt and said, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God." He then touched his father's crown and kissed his cheek, prompting King Charles to say what seemed to be, "Thank you, William."

08 of 11 Sibling Support Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty While Prince George was busy with his Page of Honor duties, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis processed into Westminster Abbey behind Prince William and Princess Kate — adorably holding hands.

09 of 11 A King's View Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace Royals photographer Chris Jackson shared a balcony snap from a different perspective — inside the palace! King Charles and Queen Camilla waved to the crowd gathered down The Mall in London.

10 of 11 Royal Robes Prince William and Kate Middleton. Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images While the cameras remained on King Charles and Queen Camilla for most of the day, Prince William and Princess Kate's robes were pieces of art that deserved some airtime.