King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Memorabilia: The Chicest Keepsakes for Every Budget

The bunting is up and the crown jewels are being polished to perfection. It's time to shop coronation memorabilia!

Published on April 25, 2023 03:48 PM
01 of 14

Gifts Fit for a King — and Queen

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit the Talbot Yard food court on April 05, 2023 in Malton, England. The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire to meet local producers and charitable organisations.
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Chris Jackson/Getty

The countdown to the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla is on, and there's an abundance of limited-edition merchandise on sale to celebrate!

From tea towels and official biscuits to designer leather goods and silk scarves, here are the best royal keepsakes to snap up quick — at every price point.

02 of 14

The 'His and Hers' Tea Towels

P&H Royal Commemorative Pair Of Tea Towels
Pentreath & Hall

Known for their unique home accessories, these "God Save the King" and "God Save Camilla, Queen Consort" tea towels from Pentreath & Hall are a fun addition to any kitchen.

Buy it! Pentreath & Hall Commemorative Pair of Tea Towels, $24.80; pentreath-hall.com

03 of 14

The Foodie Keepsake

King Charles III Coronation Biscuit Tin
Biscuiteers

Watch the May 6 service at Westminster Abbey while nibbling on an iced lemon biscuit shaped like the space! This commemorative biscuit tin from Biscuiteers contains 12 Coronation-themed biscuits.

Buy it! King Charles III Biscuit Tin, $75; biscuiteers.com

04 of 14

The Princess Elizabeth Dress

Limited Edition Little Lilibet Smocked Crown Dress
Trotters

This limited-edition Liberty print dress from royal-favorite Trotters (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have all worn the British brand!) was inspired by a dress worn by Queen Elizabeth and her sister, Princess Margaret, during their childhood.

Buy it! Little Lilibet Smocked Crown Dress, $118; trotters.co.uk

05 of 14

The Royal Mug

King Charles III Coronation 1/2 Pint Mug
Emma Bridgewater

Toast the King with tea! This handcrafted and hand-decorated mug from Emma Bridgewater is one for the royal collection.

Buy it! King Charles III Coronation ½ Pint Mug, $28.70; us.emmabridgewater.com

06 of 14

The Coronation Tote

King Charles III Coronation Commemorative Large Canvas Bag
Historic Royal Palaces

Featuring illustrations of Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey as well as the Gold State Coach and St. Edward Crown, this casual tote from Historic Royal Palaces is both pretty and practical.

Buy it! King Charles III Coronation Commemorative Large Canvas Bag, $28.50; historicroyalpalaces.com

07 of 14

The Highgrove Silk Scarf

Highgrove Coronation Silk Scarf
Highgrove

Designed by illustrator Rory Hutton, this special edition silk scarf was inspired by the gardens at Highgrove and includes motifs of delphiniums, ferns and topiaries as well as King Charles and Queen Camilla's insignias.

Buy it! Highgrove Coronation Silk Scarf, $118; highgrovegardens.com

08 of 14

The Treasured Trinket Box

His Majesty King Charles III Cypher Ivory Enamel Box
Halcyon Days

Hand-decorated with the coronation emblem on the inside lid, this enamel box from Halcyon Days (a Royal Warrant holder and supplier of objets d'art to the royal family) pays tribute to the King's love of nature and comes in a classic gold and white finish.

Buy it! His Majesty King Charles III Cypher Ivory Enamel Box, $310.87; halcyondays.co.uk

09 of 14

The Official Program

Coronation Official Programme
The Royal Collection Trust

Treat yourself to the official souvenir program which includes 84 pages of background information on the royals with everything you need to know about the coronation weekend.

Buy it! Coronation Official Programme, $12.43; royalcollectionshop.co.uk

10 of 14

The Royal Honey

Fortnum's Coronation Queen Consort Honey
Fortnum & Mason’s

Add a sweet treat to your celebrations with this Fortnum & Mason honey, produced from bees housed in Queen Camilla's garden. With hints of citrus and herbs, 100% of proceeds go to Mirabel, Nigeria's first sexual assault referral center.

Buy it! Fortnum's Coronation Queen Consort Honey, $54.80; fortnumandmason.com

11 of 14

The Coronation Regalia

Seven Piece Coronation Miniature Collection
Westminster Abbey Shop

This set of miniature coronation regalia is made from 22-carat gold-plated pewter and includes the commanding St. Edward Crown, plus six other sacred objects used in the church service.

Buy it! Seven Piece Coronation Miniature Collection, $195; shop.westminster-abbey.org

12 of 14

The Luxe Bag

Tosca Clutch in Scarlet
Launer

Launer, Queen Elizabeth's go-to handbag brand, is celebrating the coronation with a seven-piece limited edition range of wallets, keyrings and clutch bags, inspired by the racing colors of King Charles. The special-edition Tosca clutch, a favorite style of Queen Camilla, is inscribed with "Coronation 2023" in gold foil.

Buy it! Tosca Clutch in scarlet, $1,960; launer.com

13 of 14

The Etiquette Handbook

Debrett’s Handbook Coronation Edition
Debrett’s

Brush up on your knowledge of Britain's titled aristocracy with a copy of Debrett's Handbook especially updated for the coronation. The classic red and gold embossed hardback book packs inside knowledge and etiquette guidance into 480 pages.

Buy it! Debrett's Handbook Coronation Edition, $43.50; debretts.com

14 of 14

The Cute Coronation Onesie

CORONATION ORGANIC COTTON ONESIE
Marie-Chantal London

It's never too early to celebrate in style, and this baby onesie from Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece's namesake label is adorably printed with a gold carriage.

Buy it! Coronation Organic Cotton Onesie, $39; mariechantal.com

