King Charles and Queen Camilla Ride in Horse-Drawn Carriage to Westminster Abbey for Coronation

King Charles and Queen Camilla rode in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as part of the King's Procession

May 6, 2023
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach built in 2012 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
King Charles. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

It's King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation day!

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, made their way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in a parade known as the King's Procession. Crowds lined the streets to see the new monarch as he made his way through London.

Queen Camilla wore a dress designed by Bruce Oldfield and created in the designer's couture workrooms in Battersea, London.

The royal couple rode to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, a horse-drawn carriage that was commissioned to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's 60th anniversary of acceding the throne in 2012. Six horses — Windsor Greys — pulled the coach on the way to the coronation: Icon, Shadow, Milford Haven, Echo, Knightsbridge and Tyrone.

The carriage departed Buckingham Palace through the Centre Gate and proceeded down The Mall, passing through Admiralty Arch and south of King Charles I Island, down Whitehall and along Parliament Street before they arrived at Westminster Abbey, where the coronation began at 11 a.m. local time.

Following the crowning ceremony, King Charles and Queen Camilla will return to Buckingham Palace along the same route in reverse for a parade known as the Coronation Procession. They'll ride in the Gold State Coach, which was constructed in 1762 and first used by King George III to travel to the State Opening of Parliament that year. The coach, which weighs four tons, has been used at every coronation since King William IV's crowning ceremony in 1831. Queen Elizabeth rode in it to and from her coronation in 1953, and the coach was ceremoniously rolled down the Mall during her Platinum Jubilee pageant in June 2022.

The horses from the procession to Westminster Abbey were joined by stablemates Meg and Newark for the return to Buckingham Palace, for a total of eight horses pulling the Gold State Coach.

Empty carriage arriving at Buckingham Palace The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The ride back to the palace in the Gold State Coach will likely be less smooth. Queen Elizabeth called traveling in the carriage "horrible," while Queen Victoria spoke of its "distressing oscillation," Associated Press reported. Similarly, William IV, the Sailor King, likened riding in the coach to "being aboard a ship tossing in a rough sea."

The 1.3-mile procession route is just a fraction of Queen Elizabeth's ride following her crowning ceremony. She and Prince Philip rode 4.5 miles around London, making sure to see as many of the three million people who lined the streets as possible. The ceremonial carriage ride took the 16,000 participants two hours to complete, the Royal Family states.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach built in 2012 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

King Charles has long waited for this day. He became the longest-serving heir apparent in British history back in April 2011 and the longest-serving Prince of Wales, the traditional title held by the heir to the throne, in Sept. 2017. (Charles was invested as the Prince of Wales by his mother in 1969 at Caernarfon Castle when he was 20.)

"He's one of the first people in the family to end up making the most of that role," his son Prince Harry told the BBC's Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.

King Charles III Coronation
Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla are also making history at their coronation as the oldest monarch and queen consort crowned in British history.

According to Sky History, the oldest British monarch to be crowned before King Charles was King William IV, who became sovereign at age 64 in 1830.

