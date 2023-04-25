How to Watch King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation

From when it starts to where to stream online, here's everything to know about how to tune into the coronation on May 6

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Published on April 25, 2023 01:06 PM
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation is near.

Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8, 2022, the royal will be officially crowned monarch in a ceremony held on May 6. Additionally, his wife Camilla will also be crowned as Queen Consort during the ceremony.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," Buckingham Palace previously said in a statement about the royal event.

The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, which has been Britain's coronation church since 1066. It was also where Queen Elizabeth's coronation took place on June 2, 1953 — a full year after her father's death.

Not only will the upcoming event be steeped in tradition, but it is expected to bring out many royal families from across the world in addition to the British royal family. Notably, Charles will have his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, in attendance.

From what time the festivities begin to how to watch online, here's everything to know about how to tune into the coronation.

What time is King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation?

The coronation ceremony will begin at Westminster Abbey at 11 a.m. U.K. time (6 a.m. ET) and is expected to last just over an hour.

Following the ceremony, Charles and Camilla will depart Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach with an enormous procession with all the pageantry that Britain can muster," the Earl Marshal said in a new video the Royal Family shared on Twitter.

The royal couple will then return to Buckingham Palace, where Charles will appear on the balcony for the first time as monarch. The royal couple will be joined by fellow members of the royal family on the balcony. It's not clear exactly who that will include, though Prince William and Kate Middleton will likely appear with their children.

Where to watch King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation on TV?

The ceremony is expected to be broadcast on major U.S. stations such as CNN, NBC, Fox News and ABC. Note that some stations will begin airing their coverage an hour earlier, at 10 a.m. U.K. time (5 a.m. ET), as King Charles III and Queen Camilla begin their procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

Where to stream King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation online?

The coronation will be available to stream through various live TV subscriptions such as Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV, Sling TV and FuboTV. Many cable stations such as ABC will also offer live streams on YouTube.

PEOPLE — who will have a group of royal experts and reporters on the ground in London reporting live from the coronation — will also be streaming various parts of the festivities on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and PEOPLE.com.

