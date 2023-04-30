Historic Chairs to Be Reused for King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation

King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation is on May 6

By
Published on April 30, 2023 05:00 PM
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Several ceremonial chairs of historical significance will be reused by King Charles and Queen Camilla for their coronation.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on Sunday in a press release, along with details about the ceremonial chairs that have been "conserved, reserved and adapted as required" for the different stages of the service on May 6.

BALLATER, ABERDEENSHIRE - AUGUST 31: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, smile as they visit local shops and businesses during a short walk through the village on August 31, 2021 in Ballater, Scotland. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Chris Jackson/Getty

The chairs involved include the Chairs of Estate, Throne Chairs, some of the Congregation Chairs and St. Edward's Chair, which is the coronation chair used to crown King Charles.

According to the release, King Charles, 74, and Queen Camila, 75, will sit in the Chairs of Estate for the early parts of the service and the Queen Consort's coronation and the Throne Chairs for the Enthroning and the Homage.

The supreme moment of the day, the Queen sits on the St. Edwards Chair, is crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
PA Images via Getty

The Chairs of Estate were originally made for Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953 and the Throne Chairs for King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother's coronation in 1937.

All of the chairs to be used in the ceremony have been updated with King Charles and Queen Camilla's ciphers.

The release also states that the chairs will be auctioned after the coronation, and the profits will be donated to charity.

