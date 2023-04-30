Historic Chairs to Be Reused for King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation

Several ceremonial chairs of historical significance will be reused by King Charles and Queen Camilla for their coronation.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on Sunday in a press release, along with details about the ceremonial chairs that have been "conserved, reserved and adapted as required" for the different stages of the service on May 6.

Chris Jackson/Getty

The chairs involved include the Chairs of Estate, Throne Chairs, some of the Congregation Chairs and St. Edward's Chair, which is the coronation chair used to crown King Charles.

According to the release, King Charles, 74, and Queen Camila, 75, will sit in the Chairs of Estate for the early parts of the service and the Queen Consort's coronation and the Throne Chairs for the Enthroning and the Homage.

PA Images via Getty

The Chairs of Estate were originally made for Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953 and the Throne Chairs for King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother's coronation in 1937.

All of the chairs to be used in the ceremony have been updated with King Charles and Queen Camilla's ciphers.

The release also states that the chairs will be auctioned after the coronation, and the profits will be donated to charity.