King Charles Rings in Coronation Weekend With Buckingham Palace Reception

King Charles is toasting to his historic coronation!

On Friday evening, the King stepped out for a special reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace to mark the coronation weekend. King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned on Saturday in a glittering ceremony at Westminster Abbey before 2,200 guests.

King Charles, 74, mingled with members of royal families from around the world who traveled to the U.K. for the crowning ceremony.

Attendees of the reception included Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, King Jigme Kesar and Queen Jetsun of Bhutan, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, former queen Princess Beatrix and future queen Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, King Philippe and his heir Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, King Carl XVI Gustaf and his heir Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and more.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also attended Friday's reception. The Prince of Wales, 41, will play a poignant role in Saturday's church service by paying homage to his father the King, a visible position for the heir to the throne. Prince William and Princess Kate's eldest son Prince George, 9, who is second in the line of succession, will also step into the spotlight as a Page of Honor alongside Queen Camilla's three grandsons.

Though Charles became King immediately upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, his symbolic crowning formalizes his royal role.

"Charles became King Charles the moment his mother died, but the coronation is to do with the job and being the monarch in the eyes of all the people," royal historian Robert Lacey previously told PEOPLE.

After the coronation at Westminster Abbey, the King and Queen will ride back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, taking horse-drawn transport for a processional parade of 1.3 miles. The royal couple will then come out the palace balcony, momentous as their first appearance there of the new reign.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will continue celebrating Sunday at the Coronation Concert, broadcast live from Windsor Castle, with other members of the royal family. Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and more will ignite the night with powerful performances, as iconic landmarks are illuminated across the U.K.

The luminary tribute will honor tradition, as Queen Elizabeth flicked on the "lights of London" after appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony on her own coronation day in 1953.

Monday, May 8, was also announced as a bank holiday by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. U.K. citizens are invited to participate in the Big Help Out, a volunteering initiative.