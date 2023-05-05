King Charles Rings in Coronation Weekend With Buckingham Palace Reception

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned on Saturday at Westminster Abbey

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 5, 2023 02:31 PM
King Charles Hosts Reception At Buckingham Palace Ahead Of Coronation Day
King Charles . Photo: Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty

King Charles is toasting to his historic coronation!

On Friday evening, the King stepped out for a special reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace to mark the coronation weekend. King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned on Saturday in a glittering ceremony at Westminster Abbey before 2,200 guests.

King Charles, 74, mingled with members of royal families from around the world who traveled to the U.K. for the crowning ceremony.

Attendees of the reception included Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, King Jigme Kesar and Queen Jetsun of Bhutan, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, former queen Princess Beatrix and future queen Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, King Philippe and his heir Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, King Carl XVI Gustaf and his heir Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and more.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) speaks with Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark during a reception for overseas guests attending the coronation of Britain's King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace in central London on May 5, 2023.
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Jacob King / POOL / AF/Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton also attended Friday's reception. The Prince of Wales, 41, will play a poignant role in Saturday's church service by paying homage to his father the King, a visible position for the heir to the throne. Prince William and Princess Kate's eldest son Prince George, 9, who is second in the line of succession, will also step into the spotlight as a Page of Honor alongside Queen Camilla's three grandsons.

Though Charles became King immediately upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, his symbolic crowning formalizes his royal role.

Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden and Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden attend the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on May 05, 2023 in London, England.
Crown Princess Victoria and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. Samir Hussein/WireImage

"Charles became King Charles the moment his mother died, but the coronation is to do with the job and being the monarch in the eyes of all the people," royal historian Robert Lacey previously told PEOPLE.

After the coronation at Westminster Abbey, the King and Queen will ride back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, taking horse-drawn transport for a processional parade of 1.3 miles. The royal couple will then come out the palace balcony, momentous as their first appearance there of the new reign.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain attend the Coronation Reception For Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace on May 05, 2023 in London, England.
King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain. Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Charles and Queen Camilla will continue celebrating Sunday at the Coronation Concert, broadcast live from Windsor Castle, with other members of the royal family. Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and more will ignite the night with powerful performances, as iconic landmarks are illuminated across the U.K.

The luminary tribute will honor tradition, as Queen Elizabeth flicked on the "lights of London" after appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony on her own coronation day in 1953.

Coronation Reception For Overseas Guests
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Monday, May 8, was also announced as a bank holiday by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. U.K. citizens are invited to participate in the Big Help Out, a volunteering initiative.

Related Articles
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton Wears Meghan Markle's Go-To Heels for Palace Lunch Reception Ahead of Coronation
Andrea Bocelli; King Charles III
Andrea Bocelli Reveals King Charles and Queen Camilla's Song Request for Coronation Concert (Exclusive)
King Charles III (L) speaks with well-wishers on The Mall near to Buckingham Palace; Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) speaks with well-wishers on The Mall near to Buckingham Palace; Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with well-wishers on The Mall
Kate Middleton, Prince William and King Charles Charm Crowd at Surprise Walkabout on Coronation Eve
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Buckingham Palace Lunch on Eve of Coronation
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle
King Charles and Queen Camilla Tell Train Passengers to 'Mind The Gap' in Special Announcement: Listen
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet Fan During London Train Ride — Watch the Viral Moment!
King Charles III visits Hamburg City Hall; Antony and Rebecca Aning-Brown; Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
All About the Coronation Flowers — Including a Tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
Camilla, Queen Consort meets members of staff during a visit to a maternity unit at Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London to meet key domestic abuse frontline staff on October 13, 2022 in London, England
Royal Warrant Issued to Confirm 'Queen Camilla' Title Rather Than 'Camilla, Queen Consort': Reports
Camilla, Queen Consort, gives a speech as she visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
Queen Camilla's Grandson Breaks His Arm Before Coronation — But Will Continue in Role as a Page: Report
Lord Mayor Nicholas Lyons; Lord Mayor of London Shares Coronation Robe
Lord Mayor of London Shares Photo of His Coronation Robe — Worn at Queen Elizabeth's Crowning
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho to hear how it's preparing for the Coronation weekend
Kate Middleton Says She's 'More Nervous' for the Coronation Than Her Kids: 'They're Very Excited'
King Charles III speaks with Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi during the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of the King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace, on May 3, 2023 in London, England.
Lionel Richie Says He's 'Like a Kid at Christmas' Ahead of Coronation Weekend: 'Pinch Me!'
King Charles III shelters under an umbrella
Prince William Is 'Crossing Fingers' on King Charles' Coronation Forecast: What Happens If It Rains?
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the Dog & Duck pub in Soho
Kate Middleton and Prince William Check Out a London Pub 2 Days Before King Charles' Coronation
Joan Collins, Naomi Campbell and More Share Their Secrets About King Charles: 'He's Quite a Good Dancer!'
Joan Collins, Naomi Campbell and More Stars Share Secrets About King Charles: 'He's Quite a Good Dancer!'
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Designer Shares Thoughts on Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Coronation Style (Exclusive)