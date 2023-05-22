King Charles and Queen Camilla Check Out Chelsea Flower Show with Surprise Royal Guests — See Who!

"I could sit here for the rest of the day," Queen Camilla joked as she rocked on a bench swing

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023 03:17 PM
Britain's King Charles III (R) and Britain's Queen Camilla (L) arrive with President of Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Keith Weed, for a visit to the 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London on May 22, 2023.
Photo: TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla are smelling the flowers this spring!

On Monday afternoon, the King and Queen stepped out at the Chelsea Flower Show in London. The royal couple, who celebrated their coronation two weeks ago, attended the event with some royal family members who supported them during the crowning ceremony. Princess Alexandra, Prince Richard, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent joined Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, in touring the world-renowned garden show.

The group was greeted by Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) President Keith Weed before moving to view four of the 500 carefully curated displays. The royals stopped at the London Square Community Garden, which aims to create community with a meeting space, outdoor kitchen, communal table with game boards, and more. They also checked out the Samaritans Listening Garden, which is designed to be a safe space for people to share their struggles. There, they followed in Kate Middleton's footsteps, as the Princess of Wales, 41, toured the same space during her surprise visit to the Chelsea Flower Show earlier on Monday.

Britain's Queen Camilla (C) views The Boodles 'Best of British' Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 22, 2023 in London, England.
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

As seen in video shared to Twitter by Rebecca English of the Daily Mail, Queen Camilla joked about how relaxing one of the gardens was.

"I could sit here for the rest of the day," she said as she rocked on a bench swing, adding that it was a "good spot."

The royals also toured the RHS and Eastern Eye Garden of Unity, which celebrates the richness of the unity of cultures. A particularly poignant stop was The Garden of Royal Reflection and Celebration, which commemorates the coronation and honors Queen Elizabeth.

Britain's King Charles III visits the Chelsea Flower Show, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 22, 2023 in London, England.
Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty

King Charles' mother, who died in September at age 96, became patron of the RHS upon her accession in 1952. Queen Elizabeth faithfully attended the Chelsea Flower Show, the society's flagship event, over 50 times during her reign, the RHS said. Her last visit would be in May 2022, when she explored the event in a golf cart.

The Chelsea Flower Show is the first royal outing for King Charles and Queen Camilla with Princess Alexandra, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Prince and Princess Michael since the coronation on May 6. Princess Alexandra, Prince Richard and Prince Michael, who are all first cousins of Queen Elizabeth, witnessed the historic event from a unique vantage point — the second crowning ceremony of their lifetimes. Richard and Michael were young boys at the 1953 ceremony, while Alexandra (who is Michael's elder sister), perhaps grasped a bit more of the gravity of the occasion at age 16.

king charles, queen Camilla
King Charles and Queen Camilla's official coronation portraits. Hugo Burnand

Princess Alexandra, Prince Richard and his wife Birgitte were also included in the official group portrait from King Charles' coronation and appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the church service at Westminster Abbey.

Princess Alexandra, 86, is the Honourable Lady Ogilvy. She served as a bridesmaid at Queen Elizabeth's her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947, and likely had a storybook take on her cousin's coronation day day. She rode to the ceremony in the horse-drawn Glass Coach and wore a Norman Hartnell gown, just like Elizabeth did for the crowning ceremony. The princess attended with her mother, Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark, and her brothers, Prince Edward and Prince Michael.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

King Charles III And Queen Camilla
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A decade later, Princess Alexandra returned to Westminster Abbey for her own royal wedding to Angus Ogilvy, with whom she welcomed two children. A working royal throughout life, Princess Alexandra supported Queen Elizabeth at various ceremonial occasions and through her charity work.

According to his royal bio, Prince Richard, 78, attended Eton and planned a career in architecture. However, his fate changed following a family tragedy. After his elder brother Prince William died in a plane crash in 1972, he left his job in London to take on a heavier royal workload and follow in his father's footsteps as the Duke of Gloucester.

Today, Richard serves as a full-time working royal and lives at Kensington Palace. He and Birgitte are parents to three adult children, who do not carry out royal duties.

Related Articles
People Royal King Charles Coronation Special Cover
PEOPLE Celebrates King Charles' Coronation in New Special Edition
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Coronation Robes to be Displayed at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III And Queen Camilla leave the St Paul's Church also known as Actors' Church, as part of a tour of Covent Garden
King Charles and Queen Camilla Just Made Their First Joint Outing Since the Coronation Weekend
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales meets singer Lionel Ritchie at a Prince's Trust International reception
Lionel Richie Calls King Charles a 'Secret Comedian' Who Has an 'Amazing Sense of Humor'
Photographs are made available for editorial purposes, charities and not-for-profit organisations. The copyright of the photographs is vested in Buckingham Palace and Hugo Burnand. Terms of use must be strictly adhered to. The photographs will be free for press usage until 2259hrs GMT, Sunday December 31, 2023. The photographs are being made available by way of licence on condition that: The photographs shall be solely for news editorial use only. The photographs should be used only in the context of Their Majesties' Coronation. The photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form. In This handout image released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles III, Prince William Prince of Wales and Prince George on the day of the coronation in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. The King in full regalia wearing The Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown, holding the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross. He is seated on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the Coronation of King Edward VII. The chairs were also used in the background of the 1937 Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth and King Charles III and Queen Camilla to receive addresses from the Speakers of both Houses of Parliament last year. ( Photo by Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023 via Getty Images)
King Charles Poses with Heirs Prince William and Prince George in New Coronation Portrait
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Queen Camilla's Coronation Dress Designer Shares New Photos of Gown — And Reveals How to See It in Person
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day 2 'Ladies Day' of the Cheltenham Festival
Mike Tindall Opens Up About Coronation Date Night with Wife Zara — and Dancing to Lionel Richie
Eliza Reid, Kate Middleton
King Charles' Coronation Guest Says Kate Middleton Is 'Such a Pro' at Welcoming Everyone (Exclusive)
Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
King Charles' Coronation Sword Bearer Penny Mordaunt Says She Took Painkillers Before the Big Job
Jason Knauf, lately Chief Executive Officer, The Royal Foundation, and Senior Advisor to The Prince and Princess of Wales, is made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle
Prince William's Uniform Has a Subtle But Deeply Meaningful Change: Can You Spot It?
Camilla, Queen Consort leaves Westminster Abbey by carriage following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Carrying Queen Camilla's Rod at the Coronation 'Was Just Extraordinary,' Says Human Rights Lawyer
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Prince Harry Would Have 'Personally Regretted' Missing Coronation, King's Former Press Secretary Says
Queen Rania, King Charles
Queen Rania of Jordan Reflects on Coronation: 'King Charles Put His Own Stamp on Events' (Exclusive)
King Charles III waves from The Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III
Coronation March Composer Says King Charles' Crowning Ceremony Was 'Like a Movie' (Exclusive)
King Charles, Winnie the Pooh
Winnie the Pooh Visits Windsor Castle for King Charles' Coronation – Watch!
king charles, queen Camilla
Kate Middleton and Prince William Join King Charles and Queen Camilla for Coronation Group Portrait