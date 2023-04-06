King Charles and Queen Camilla Update Social Media Photos as Coronation Countdown Hits 1 Month

The new portrait of the King and Queen Consort was released along with the official coronation invitation

Published on April 6, 2023 01:37 PM
BRAEMAR, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 03: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 3, 2022 in Braemar, Scotland. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation preparations include a little digital refresh!

The profile photos for the official Royal Family social media pages have been updated with the newly released portrait of the King and Queen Consort. The image was taken by Hugo Burnand, Charles and Camilla's wedding photographer, in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace and was released by the palace Tuesday along with the official coronation invitation. The new avatar can now be found on the Royal Family's Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube pages — adding to the excitement as the May 6 crowning ceremony looms just one month away.

The countdown is on courtiers' minds, with the royals tweeting a celebratory message and circulating the portrait again on Thursday.

"One month to go!" they wrote, linking to information on the upcoming festivities.

STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 2200HRS TUESDAY 4TH APRIL 2023 -The King and The Queen Consort - credit Hugo Burnand
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Hugo Burnand / Buckingham Palace

Though the photo of King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, is new, refreshes of their royal social media presence are not. After the official period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth ended following her death in September, a photo of Charles and Camilla replaced the late monarch's likeness on the pages. The shift signified that they were taking over the accounts, while Prince William and Kate Middleton updated their own pages to reflect their new royal titles as the Prince and Princess of Wales. Charles announced that his eldest son and daughter-in-law would be known by the titles in his first speech as King.

In a more informal tradition, the British royals also typically change their social media photos for Remembrance Day each November. The somber holiday honors those from U.K. and Commonwealth nations who died in wars. After about a week, the pages usually return to their previous photos.

British Royals social media

Behind King Charles and Queen Camilla's new profile picture on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube is a cover shot of the Mall at Buckingham Palace during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee last June. The road is lined with Union Jack flags and packed with people, as Queen Elizabeth's iconic coronation portrait by Cecil Beaton is flashed on screen.

British Royals social media

Though Charles became King immediately when his mother died, he will be symbolically crowned beside Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

"Charles became King Charles the moment his mother died, but the coronation is to do with the job and being the monarch in the eyes of all the people," royal historian Robert Lacey previously told PEOPLE of the ritual's significance.

