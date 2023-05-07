King Charles and Queen Camilla Continue Coronation Celebrations with Windsor Castle Concert

After being officially crowned on Saturday, King Charles and Queen Camilla saw performances by Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and more at a special concert

By
Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Published on May 7, 2023 03:47 PM
CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
Queen Camilla and King Charles. Photo: Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation celebrations are continuing with a special concert — live from Windsor Castle!

Just one day after King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, were officially crowned in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, they stepped out with the royal family for the Coronation Concert on Sunday.

Attendees at the show included Kate Middleton and Prince William with their two eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8. After a busy day at the crowning ceremony on Saturday, 5-year-old Prince Louis missed the concert.

The concert, hosted by Paddington star Hugh Bonneville, was meant to "celebrate the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests," not to mention those watching at home.

CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
Getty

The eclectic lineup was led by Lionel Richie and Katy Perry — both of whom have close connections to King Charles. Perry has served as an ambassador of The British Asian Trust, a charity co-founded by Prince Charles to tackle poverty and transform lives in South Asia, since 2020. Meanwhile, the "All Night Long" hitmaker was appointed as the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince's Trust in 2019. Charles established the charity in 1976 as the Prince of Wales to provide disadvantaged youth with the resources they need to reach their full potential. The organization states it has since worked with over one million young people — including Idris Elba as a teenage actor!

The concert also featured performances by Andrea Bocelli, Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. Nicole Scherzinger performed "Reflection" from Mulan as pianist Lang Lang played, and Olly Murs was one of the first performers to take the stage at the show.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince's Trust Gala Guest Has Unexpected Fan Moment with Idris Elba: 'We're Going to Get a Photo'

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales are seen during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir.
Chris Jackson/Getty

Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins and Disney's beloved Winnie the Pooh also made appearances, along with Sir Tom Jones, Bear Grylls and more in some of the day's pre-recorded sketches that revealed little-known facts about King Charles.

RELATED VIDEO: Lionel Richie Teases Set List for King Charles' Coronation Coronation Concert: 'It's a Royal Secret'

The coronation celebrations will continue on Monday, which was declared a bank holiday in the U.K. to mark King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning. The royal family will join citizens in the Big Help Out, a volunteering effort across the nation.

