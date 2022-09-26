King Charles and Queen Camilla Attend Church Service in Scotland Following Queen's Funeral

The royal couple has been in Scotland for nearly a week, traveling north to the U.K. nation the day after Queen Elizabeth's funeral

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 26, 2022 11:30 AM
King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort depart Crathie Kirk after Sunday service
Photo: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are continuing one of Queen Elizabeth's cherished traditions.

The new King, 73, and Queen Consort, 75, were seen driving to church in Scotland on Sunday, heading to Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle. The royal couple was dressed in black as the royal mourning period for Queen Elizabeth continued before officially ending the following day.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been in Scotland for nearly a week. The two headed north on September 20, the day after Queen Elizabeth's state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Their trip to Crathie Kirk, the go-to church for the British royal family while in Scotland, is a continuation of an outing that the Queen regularly took while staying at Balmoral Castle, where she "peacefully" died on September 8.

Crathie Parish Church
Crathie Parish Church. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

The couple is believed to be staying in their Birkhall home, which is on the Balmoral estate. Charles has described the early 18th-century home as "a unique haven of cosiness and character."

Charles and Camilla have spent their summers at the residence, often getting involved in the local community. Some of their favorite activities include "fishing and walking in the Scottish countryside," according to the website.

The King and Queen Consort also spent their honeymoon at the property, according to the BBC.

On Friday, a poignant portrait of the new monarch was released, showing the King hard at work in Buckingham Palace with the famous red box of documents needing his attention on September 11, just three days after Queen Elizabeth's death.

In a scene so often associated with Queen Elizabeth, King Charles sat at a desk and attended to the daily dispatch of papers from leaders around the U.K., Commonwealth and world.

Behind Charles was a black and white photograph of his late parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. It was given by the couple to her father, King George VI, for Christmas in 1951 — the last holiday season before he died in February 1952.

The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph will be free for press usage until 7th October 2022. It must not be used after this date without prior, written permission from Royal Communications. In this image released on September 23, King Charles III carries out official government duties from his red box in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, London.
Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Though the national period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth has ended in the U.K., her family remained in mourning until one week after the funeral, a wish King Charles expressed soon after her death.

Members of the Royal Household Staff, related representatives and troops with ceremonial duties will also honor this period of grievance, Buckingham Palace said.

Related Articles
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort depart following a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen at Llandaff Cathedral on September 16, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Fly to Scotland One Day After Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
King Charles III
King Charles at Work! See Newly Image Released of Monarch with His Official Red Box
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Camilla Arrives at Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey
President Joe Biden gestures next to first lady Jill Biden as they arrive at Buckingham Palace for a State Reception For Heads Of State on September 18, 2022 in London, England
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host World Leaders at Buckingham Palace Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Camilla Queen Consort arrives at Cardiff Castle
Queen Camilla Is Fulfilling Her Royal Duties and Grieving Queen Elizabeth — All with a Broken Toe
EMBARGOED TO 2230 SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 18MANDATORY CREDIT: Ranald Mackechnie EDITORIAL USE ONLY. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is free for use until September 25th 2022. Thereafter the portrait is available only via Camera Press. Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle in May 2022. Issue date: Sunday September 18th, 2022.Photo credit should read: Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Previously Unseen Photo of Queen Elizabeth Released Ahead of Her Funeral
King Charles III
See King Charles and Queen Camilla Return to Buckingham Palace After Queen's Death in Stunning Pic
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive to meet emergency service workers at Lambeth HQ on September 17, 2022 in London, England. His Majesty The King thanks Emergency Service workers for their work and support ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
Prince William Joins King Charles in Surprise Appearance to Thank Mourners Waiting to See Queen
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hugs Prince Louis of Cambridge during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Louis Asked if He Could Still Play at Balmoral Castle After Queen Elizabeth's Death
September 8, 2022, UK: A double rainbow is seen over Elizabeth Tower in Westminster, London, following a rain shower. (Credit Image: © Ian West/PA Wire via ZUMA Press)
Rainbow Appears Over the Palace of Westminster Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II attends the annual Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: A Complete Timeline of Events, Down to the Exact Minute
LLANDOVERY, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 22: TRH Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales pose for a photograph outside their welsh property Llwynywermod before a drinks reception on June 22, 2009 in Llandovery, United Kingdom. The Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales are on their annual 'Wales Week' visit to the region and will be staying at the recently refurbished property. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images)
The King's Real Estate: All About King Charles III's Homes Across the U.K.
TOPSHOT - Members of the public pay their respects as they hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on September 11, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, before travelling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
What to Expect in the Days Leading Up to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II attends the annual Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Details Revealed — Including 3 Royal Family Processions
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Queen Camilla Tells Well-Wishers 'We're Doing Our Best' After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Jenna Bush Hager, King Charles III
Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Having Dinner with King Charles the Night Before He Became Monarch