King Charles and Queen Camilla Attend Church After Announcing Coronation Weekend Plans

The King and Queen Consort stepped out for a service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk

Published on January 23, 2023 10:33 AM
King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Photo: Alamy Live News

King Charles III and Queen Camilla bundled up for a winter church outing.

The royal couple stepped out on Sunday to attend a service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where the royal family traditionally attends church on Christmas Day. While the King sported a long coat, Queen Camilla stayed warm in a brown coat and hat.

After the church service, King Charles spent some time speaking with well-wishers who were gathered outside.

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, have been routinely spotted heading to church on Sundays in recent weeks. A week after their traditional Christmas outing, they returned to St. Mary Magdalene Church on New Year's Day. On Jan. 8, the King attended the Epiphany service at the church of St. Lawrence near the Sandringham estate (while sporting a fun dinosaur pattern tie).

The couple also attended church while in Scotland on Jan. 15. They drove together to Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle, heading to the British royal family's go-to church while in Scotland.

King Charles III talks to wellwishers after attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
King Charles. Alamy Live News

Their latest outing came after Buckingham Palace announced plans for King Charles' coronation celebrations in May. In addition to the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, a Coronation Concert featuring a lineup of "global music icons and contemporary stars" will be broadcast live from Windsor Castle on May 7. The centerpiece of the Coronation Concert will be "Lighting up the Nation," where iconic locations across the United Kingdom will be lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Festivities will also include the Coronation Big Lunch, where citizens across the U.K. will gather with their communities, and the Big Help Out, a volunteering effort.

The Queen Consort after attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Queen Camilla. Alamy Live News

While Prince Harry's memoir has dominated headlines in recent weeks, King Charles and Queen Camilla have returned to royal duties following their holiday break. In addition to carrying out separate engagements in Scotland — King Charles visited a community space not far from his Birkhall home, while Queen Camilla made an outing to the University of Aberdeen — they stepped out on Friday in the community of Bolton.

