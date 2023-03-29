King Charles and Queen Camilla Arrive in Germany for First Tour of the New Reign

King Charles and Queen Camilla have touched down!

On Wednesday, the royal couple arrived in Berlin, Germany for the first tour of the King's reign.

They had been due to visit France earlier this week, but protests across the country forced President Emmanuel Macron to postpone the King and Queen Consort's trips to Paris and Bordeaux.

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, arrived in Berlin early afternoon local time and were ceremoniously welcomed off the plane with a 21-gun salute and military flypast. Descending the steps, they greeted local officials and ambassadors before moving to the Brandenburg Gate. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Frau Elke Budenbender were waiting for them there, marking the first time a foreign head of state has been welcomed at the Berlin monument.

The royal couple greeted well-wishers gathered at Pariser Platz, where the national anthems of both nations were played and flags were raised. Later today, Charles and Camilla will be guests of honor at a state banquet at the Schloss Bellevie.

Also on the itinerary over the next two days, for the tour that also takes in Hamburg, is a visit to the Bundestag, the German Federal Parliament, where King Charles will address the house.

Queen Camilla and Frau Büdenbender are set to visit the Komische Opera in Berlin to learn more about the company's outreach projects and community engagement. While in Brandenburg, King Charles will meet soldiers from the Corps of Royal Engineers and see a demonstration of their bridge-building amphibious vehicles.

Germany is currently the couple's only scheduled trip abroad ahead of their May 6 coronation in London.

The tour was planned to "celebrate the U.K.'s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values," a palace spokesperson said when the visit was announced earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is in London this week attending a legal case against Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL). The Duke of Sussex and other prominent figures — including Elton John, the singer's husband David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Parliament member Doreen Lawrence and Jude Law's ex-wife Sadie Frost — are suing the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday for illegal information gathering.

PEOPLE understands that Prince Harry flew to the U.K. to show his support for the case. He informed both King Charles and Prince William, 40, that he would be in the U.K. for the proceedings, but it's unlikely that Harry saw his father or brother during the trip.