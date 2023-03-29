King Charles and Queen Camilla Arrive in Germany for First Tour of the New Reign

The first leg of the tour to France was postponed amid protests against the president

By Simon Perry
Published on March 29, 2023 08:56 AM
King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort arrive at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

King Charles and Queen Camilla have touched down!

On Wednesday, the royal couple arrived in Berlin, Germany for the first tour of the King's reign.

They had been due to visit France earlier this week, but protests across the country forced President Emmanuel Macron to postpone the King and Queen Consort's trips to Paris and Bordeaux.

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, arrived in Berlin early afternoon local time and were ceremoniously welcomed off the plane with a 21-gun salute and military flypast. Descending the steps, they greeted local officials and ambassadors before moving to the Brandenburg Gate. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Frau Elke Budenbender were waiting for them there, marking the first time a foreign head of state has been welcomed at the Berlin monument.

King Charles III (2nd R) and Britain's Camilla (2nd L), Queen Consort, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) and his wife Elke Buedenbender chat during a welcome ceremony at Brandenburg Gate
ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The royal couple greeted well-wishers gathered at Pariser Platz, where the national anthems of both nations were played and flags were raised. Later today, Charles and Camilla will be guests of honor at a state banquet at the Schloss Bellevie.

Also on the itinerary over the next two days, for the tour that also takes in Hamburg, is a visit to the Bundestag, the German Federal Parliament, where King Charles will address the house.

Queen Camilla and Frau Büdenbender are set to visit the Komische Opera in Berlin to learn more about the company's outreach projects and community engagement. While in Brandenburg, King Charles will meet soldiers from the Corps of Royal Engineers and see a demonstration of their bridge-building amphibious vehicles.

King Charles III meets members of the public during the Ceremonial welcome at Brandenburg Gate
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Germany is currently the couple's only scheduled trip abroad ahead of their May 6 coronation in London.

The tour was planned to "celebrate the U.K.'s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values," a palace spokesperson said when the visit was announced earlier this month.

Elke Büdenbender and Camilla, Queen Consort visit Brandenburg Gate
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is in London this week attending a legal case against Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL). The Duke of Sussex and other prominent figures — including Elton John, the singer's husband David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Parliament member Doreen Lawrence and Jude Law's ex-wife Sadie Frost — are suing the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday for illegal information gathering.

PEOPLE understands that Prince Harry flew to the U.K. to show his support for the case. He informed both King Charles and Prince William, 40, that he would be in the U.K. for the proceedings, but it's unlikely that Harry saw his father or brother during the trip.

Related Articles
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort leave after visiting Bolton Town Hall
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Trip to France Postponed Amid Riots Across the Country
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales; Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles Announces New Royal Role Ahead of Germany Trip, Following in Queen Elizabeth's Footsteps
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive at Bolton Town House
How Protests in France Could Affect King Charles and Queen Camilla's First Overseas Visit of New Reign
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort leave after visiting Bolton Town Hall
Charles and Camilla Announce the Destination of Their First Royal Tour as King and Queen
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex waves as he arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London on March 28, 2023. - Prince Harry and pop superstar Elton John appeared at a London court, delivering a high-profile jolt to a privacy claim launched by celebrities and other figures against a newspaper publisher. The publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers (ANL), is trying to end the high court claims brought over alleged unlawful activity at its titles.
Prince Harry Returns to London Court for Second Day of Proceedings in Phone Hacking Lawsuit
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Why Prince Harry Won't See Brother Prince William and Father King Charles While He's in the U.K.
King Charles and President Biden
White House Says 'The U.S. Will Be Represented' at King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry arrives at The Royal Courts Of Justice in London
Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance in London for Court Case Against 'Daily Mail' Publishers
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 05:26 on Monday 06 May, 2019
Royal Family Updates Prince Archie's Page on Official Website — But a Mistake Remains
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend King Charles' Coronation? What We Know So Far
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Hang on to Their Hats on Windy Commonwealth Day
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Hang On to Their Hats at Windy Commonwealth Day Service
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles Displays Glamorous New Photo with Queen Camilla While Meeting Ukraine's President
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort leave after visiting Bolton Town Hall
King Charles and Queen Camilla Step Out for First Joint Public Duty Since Prince Harry's 'Spare'
Britain's King Charles III receives flowers as he visits the University of East London to mark the University's 125th anniversary and open a new frontline medical teaching hub on February 8, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles Has a Relatable Reaction When 4-Year-Old Boy Interrupts His Conversation with Flowers
Queen
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign
President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla 