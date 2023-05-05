All About Queen Camilla's Ancestor Alice Keppel — a Mistress to King Charles' Relative King Edward VII

Did you know that King Charles and Queen Camilla's relatives had an affair?

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on May 5, 2023 02:58 PM
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Ancestors Were Involved Romantically
Queen Camilla and her ancestor Alice Keppel. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty, The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty

The decades-long relationship between King Charles and Queen Camilla has been long documented, as it infamously continued through his marriage to Princess Diana and her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles.

But their relationship wasn't the first between their families: King Charles's great-great-grandfather King Edward VII had an illicit affair with Queen Camilla's great-great-grandmother, Alice Keppel, according to Town & Country.

Born Alice Frederica Edmonstone and raised in Duntreath Castle in Scotland, the Queen's ancestor was a beloved member of Edwardian society.

"She was luminous, resplendent... She not only had a gift of happiness, but she excelled in making others happy. She resembled a Christmas tree laden with presents for everyone," her daughter Violet said.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's Ancestors Were Involved Romantically - Alice Keppel
Alice Keppel. Ellis Roberts/Getty

Alice was nicknamed "Freddie" — and sometimes "Flirtatious Freddie," perhaps due to the reported affairs that helped her move up the social ladder.

It's a similar reputation to the one that seemed to follow Camilla when she and then-Prince Charles first started dating in 1971, contributing to reports that claimed she didn't meet the royal prerequisites for marrying the heir to the throne. It's that reputation that largely caused Charles and Camilla's initial split.

And like Camilla, who married British royal officer Bowles, Alice wed Lieutenant-Colonel George Keppel. But when they moved to London, she met King Charles's ancestor Prince Albert Edward in 1989 — when he was 56 and she was 29.

Alice and Edward's relationship continued for 12 years through his coronation as King Edward VII in 1902, and they were still together when he died in 1910.

Alice was reportedly at the King's deathbed and was so hysterical that she had to be "removed from his room."

But unlike Princess Diana, who was distressed by her husband's affair with Camilla — and famously said "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded" during her bombshell 1995 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir — Edward's Queen Alexandra liked having Alice around.

Alexandra "preferred her to the king's previous mistress, Daisy Warwick," according to Town & Country, as Alice was more discreet and even helped the King pick out thoughtful gifts for Alexandra, such as a set of Faberge animal collectibles.

Alice also was well-known for settling Edward's at-times "erratic" behavior.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's Ancestors Were Involved Romantically - King Edward VII
Edward VII. W. & D. Downey/Hulton Archive/Getty

A close palace insider recently told PEOPLE that Queen Camilla maintains a calming effect on the monarch. "She is the yin to his yang," the insider said. "She is the type to say, 'It'll all be fine; let's crack on and get on with things.' "

Royal biographer Christopher Wilson, who studied the couple in the book A Greater Love, told PEOPLE that Camilla soothes Charles in a way no one else can.

"Her presence reassures him," Wilson says. "Despite all the trappings of majesty, it's cold and lonely at the top, and it's easy to see the comfort she provides him."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

And while Alice's presence in King Edward's life was largely accepted, she remains the last mistress who was given a place at court.

In fact, when his grandson Edward VIII abdicated the throne to marry the American divorcée Wallis Simpson — the move that put Queen Elizabeth in line for the throne when her father, King George VI, assumed the monarchy — Alice is rumored to have declared, "Things were done much better in my day."

Related Articles
HRH Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness Camilla
All About King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Robes, Jewels and Regalia
Camilla Shand and Captain Andrew Parker Bowles outside the Guards' Chapel on their wedding day
Who Was Queen Camilla's First Husband? All About Andrew Parker Bowles
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip wave from Buckingham Palace.
Why Prince Philip Never Wore a Crown — Even at Queen Elizabeth's Coronation
The Royal Family during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England
Meet the British Royal Family: A Complete Guide to the Modern Monarchy
king george coronation
Queen Elizabeth — as 11-Year-Old Lilibet — Recalled Father's Coronation as 'Wonderful' in Handwritten Note
Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, earing a brooch depicting the late Queen Elizabeth II, poses for a photograph during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on November 22, 2022, at the start of the President's of South Africa's two-day state visit. - King Charles III hosted his first state visit as monarch on Tuesday, welcoming South Africa's President to Buckingham Palace.
6 Style Predictions for Queen Camilla Ahead of Coronation Day
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
Queen Camilla Has the Best Quip on 18-Year Marriage to King Charles in Royal Reply: 'Time Has Flown By'
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and son Tom Parker Bowles attend the launch of "Fortnum & Mason: The Cook Book" by Tom Parker Bowles at Fortnum & Mason on October 18, 2016 in London, England.
Tom Parker Bowles Says Mom Queen Camilla Had No 'End Game' When She Married King Charles
Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service
Who's Attending King Charles' Coronation? The Complete Guest List (So Far)
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Inside Queen Camilla's Calming Effect on King Charles: 'She Is the Yin to His Yang,' Says Insider
Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester; Princess Alexandra; Prince Edward, Duke of Kent; Prince Michael of Kent
King Charles and Queen Elizabeth's Coronations — Held 70 Years Apart — May Share These 4 Royal Guests
Camilla, Queen Consort, gives a speech as she visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
Queen Camilla's Grandson Breaks His Arm Before Coronation — But Will Continue in Role as a Page: Report
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Buckingham Palace Lunch on Eve of Coronation
Diana, Princess of Wales' engagement ring, wedding ring; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge presents medals to members of the Irish Guards at the Victoria Barracks
Kate Middleton Reveals She and Princess Diana Share the Same Ring Size While Talking About Engagement Ring
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle on April 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Relationship Timeline
Westminster Abbey, London, 2006
Westminster Abbey: All About the London Church Where King Charles' Coronation Is Taking Place