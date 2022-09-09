Prince Charles and Princess Anne Arrived at Mother Queen Elizabeth's Side Before She Died

The Queen's two eldest children were already in Scotland, where the monarch died at her beloved Balmoral Castle

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Published on September 9, 2022
Service of Thanksgiving for Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne. Photo: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's two eldest children arrived at Balmoral Castle in time to be at her side before she died.

Prince Charles (now King Charles III) and Princess Anne are believed to have made it to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to say goodbye to their mother. The siblings were already in Scotland, having carried out events in the country earlier in the week including the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering, which they attended together over the weekend.

Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was likely with her husband.

Other members of the royal family rushed to Balmoral on Thursday after news broke that doctors were concerned for the Queen's health but likely did not arrive before she died. The Queen's grandson Prince William, third child Prince Andrew, fourth child Prince Edward and Edward's wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, arrived in Scotland later in the day by plane.

Prince Harry, who was in Europe this week with wife Meghan Markle for a series of charity visits, arrived in Scotland separately.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a> and Princess Anne
Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla traveled from Balmoral Castle to Buckingham Palace in London on Friday. Charles, 73, walked along the gates of the palace, where mourners left flowers and other tributes to the late Queen. He also greeted members of the public gathered outside the royal residence.

The couple, dressed in black, were welcomed by mourners singing "God Save the King" and cheering for them.

King Charles is scheduled to address the nation at 6 p.m. local time Friday in a televised speech. He will be proclaimed King at the Accession Council on Saturday at at St. James's Palace, an event which will be televised for the first time.

Royal Family
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony on June 5. Samir Hussein/WireImage

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," officials said in a statement. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The Queen's eldest son immediately ascended to the role of monarch upon her death, becoming King Charles III. Camilla will also now be styled as Queen Consort, an honor Queen Elizabeth directly expressed her wishes for in February.

