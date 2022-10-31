King Charles Shares 'Deepest Possible Sympathy' After at Least 120 Killed in South Korea Tragedy

Prince William and Kate Middleton also sent condolences to everyone affected by the tragedy at a Halloween event in Seoul

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on October 31, 2022 11:16 AM
Britain's King Charles attends the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty

King Charles III is expressing his condolences following a fatal crowd surge in South Korea over the weekend.

The new King, 73, sent a message to Yoon Suk-yeol, president of South Korea, hours after a crowd surge in Itaewon killed at least 120 people and injured 150 others on Saturday.

"Dear Mr. President," Charles began in a statement shared by Buckingham Palace. "I wanted you to know how deeply shocked and saddened both my wife and I are to hear of the many people who have lost their loved ones as a consequence of the recent, tragic incident in Itaewon, Seoul."

"However inadequate this may be under such heartbreaking circumstances, we extend our deepest possible sympathy to all the bereaved families," the monarch continued, speaking on behalf of himself and Queen Camilla. "We also offer our special thoughts and wishes for a speedy recovery to all those who suffered injury."

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive for a visit to Hillsborough Castle on September 13, 2022 in Hillsborough, United Kingdom. King Charles III is visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since ascending to the throne following the death of his mother, <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, who died at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022.
Niall Carson - WPA Pool/Getty

King Charles recalled meeting Suk-yeol, 61, during his visit to London for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 19. He reminded the president that "the United Kingdom stands in solidarity with the people of the Republic of Korea at such a time of national mourning."

President of South Korean, Yoon Suk-yeol, signs a book of condolence at Church House following the State Funeral of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
David Parry - WPA Pool/Getty

Following his father's statement, Prince William also sent sympathies to everyone affected by the tragic mass casualty.

"Catherine and I send all our love and prayers to the parents, families and loved ones of those tragically lost in Seoul yesterday evening," the Prince of Wales tweeted Sunday. He signed the post "W & C," a personal signature for tweets composed by himself and his wife, Kate Middleton.

(L-R) Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022, before meeting well-wishers. - King Charles III pledged to follow his mother's example of "lifelong service" in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth on Friday, after ascending to the throne following the death of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on September 8. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William. KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prince Albert of Monaco also shared his condolences with the South Korean president.

"Mr. President, It is with great emotion and sadness that I learned the tragedy which took place, in the night from Saturday to Sunday in Seoul in the district of Itaewon, following a deadly crowd surge," Albert said in the message. "In these tragic circumstances allow me, along with my family, to convey my profound solidarity and the full support of the population of the Principality of Monaco for the Korean people and finally our sincere compassion for the families of the victims."

On Saturday, a crowd surge occurred in a narrow alley in the town of Itaewon, Seoul, killing over 100 people and injuring over 100 more, the Yongsan Fire Department chief Choi Seong-beom said, multiple outlets reported.

Prince Albert II of Monaco attends the 73rd Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala on July 18, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco
Prince Albert. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

The incident prompted President Yoon Suk-yeol to order his government to provide disaster medical emergency assistance, according to the BBC, The New York Times, and CNN.

According to the BBC, the popular nightlife spot reportedly drew 100,000 people for Halloween festivities, the first such event for the holiday without a face mask requirement since the pandemic began.

Rescue officials and police gather in the district of Itaewon in Seoul on October 30, 2022, after a Halloween crush which left at least 120 people dead. - At least 120 people were killed on October 29 and some 100 were injured in a stampede in central Seoul when thousands crowded into narrow streets to celebrate Halloween, officials said. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)
ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty

Officials later responded to the area after receiving reports of people experiencing "difficulty breathing," CNN reported.

Authorities have yet to release the cause of the incident and deaths. Meanwhile, Yonhap News Agency (via CNN) reported people were suffering from "cardiac arrest" during the stampede.

