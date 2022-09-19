King Charles and Prince William Arrive at Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey

King Charles III and Prince William have made their way into Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

The King, 73, and the new Prince of Wales, 40, made a poignant picture as they arrived at the state funeral for the late Queen at the Palace of Westminster in London on Monday. The father and son, who represent the present and future of the British monarchy, were somber in military uniform for the day's first and most formal funeral event.

Not far behind, Kate Middleton rode alongside her two children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, and Queen Camilla to Westminster Abbey, where the funeral is being held.

William and Kate spent last week carefully considering whether to include their eldest two children in the procession and service, PEOPLE understands. With the eyes of the world on them, their parents kept in mind the fact that Prince George and Princess Charlotte were at Westminster Abbey for Prince Philip's memorial service in March.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry drove over to the meeting point with wife Meghan Markle, before switching cars and driving to the procession point with his cousin Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips and the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth.

Charles, William and Harry silently walked behind the Queen's coffin as it ceremoniously processed across the complex on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy from Westminster Hall, where the it had laid in state for a week, to Westminster Abbey. The brothers stood shoulder to shoulder, following behind their father and the Queen's three other children — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Anthony Devlin/Getty

Her Majesty's funeral commences at 11 a.m. local time, in a service led by David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster that's expected to last an hour.

Over 2,000 people, including world leaders and foreign royals, watched as the coffin was carried up the same aisle Queen Elizabeth walked to marry Prince Philip nearly 76 years before.

During the funeral, Prime Minister Liz Truss and Patricia Scotland, Secretary General of the Commonwealth, will read. Prayers will be recited by the Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator.

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will give the sermon and commendation, followed by a blessing from the Dean of Windsor.

Five minutes before noon, the Last Post (the traditional bugle call of the British infantry, honoring the dead) will be played, and a two-minute silence will be observed both within Westminster Abbey and across the United Kingdom.

BBC America

Then, the congregation will sing the national anthem — now "God Save the King" — as the service officially ends at 12 p.m.

Her Majesty's coffin will process again through Westminster and was returned to the State Gun Carriage, for transport to the Wellington Arch in Hyde Park. Her family will follow behind for the 1 ½ mile journey, escorted by detachments of the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth.

During the somber march, the King's Troop fired guns in Hyde Park and Big Ben will toll.

At Wellington Arch (the original entrance to Buckingham Palace), the coffin will move into the State Hearse. The car will drive an hour west to Windsor Castle, where the Queen will be buried at St. George's Chapel.

When the hearse takes off, bound for Her Majesty's final resting place, the parade gave a royal salute, and "God Save the King" will play again.

King Charles and his family will then depart in cars for Windsor, where the Queen will be privately interred at St. George's Chapel this evening.