Royal Photographer Looks Back at Throwback Pics of King Charles 'Having Fun' with William and Harry

01 of 08 Arthur Edwards "People say he was a cold father, but I never saw it. I always saw him having fun with them," royal photographer Arthur Edwards MBE, author of the new book Behind the Crown: My Life Photographing the Royal Family, tells PEOPLE. "They were always teasing him, we call it 'taking the mickey.' " "We used to go skiing every year with them. The photo call we would start, William had put his arm around his father and his father would tickle his ribs. It was great fun. They were a very strong family," he says.

02 of 08 Arthur Edwards Edwards snapped baby Prince William adorably standing with the support of his father's knee during the famous 1983 royal tour of Australia and New Zealand with Princess Diana.

03 of 08 Arthur Edwards Edwards was behind the camera for when then-Prince Charles and Prince William held hands for the walk into St. Mary's Hospital on the day Prince Harry was born in September 1984.

04 of 08 Arthur Edwards See you on the slopes! Charles, William and Harry buckled into ski suits for the annual trip to Klosters, Switzerland in 1994.

05 of 08 Arthur Edwards Edwards speculated in the book that Charles "always regretted" this particular photo moment in 1997, when he and Harry sledded over a chunk of ice, shooting pain through his "well-documented bad back." "I think it will be the last time he tries something like that!" Edwards joked in Behind the Crown.

06 of 08 Arthur Edwards "The princes were inseparable, solid for one another. They looked so relaxed, having fun together on that summer holiday in Balmoral when I took these photos," Edwards writes of the shots he got during the royals' summer retreat to the Scottish Highlands in 1997.

07 of 08 Arthur Edwards Charles, William and Harry all looked towards the same place during a carefree Balmoral day in August 1997. About two weeks later, Princess Diana was tragically killed in a car accident in Paris.