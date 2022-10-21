King Charles, the artist!

A print of a 2001 painting by the royal was sold as part of Bonhams' "The Scottish Home" auction on Thursday. Although the print, one of 100, was valued at about $675, it was bought for far over that amount at about $6,500.

"In my time as an auctioneer I have never seen so many commission bids lodged prior to an auction," said Hamish Wilson, senior valuer at Bonhams, according to CNN. "I think that speaks for itself."

He added, "I don't think I have ever seen as many pre-sale bids, so I'm afraid there's going to be a lot of people here very disappointed when they don't buy this."

The painting, which was sold with a certificate, is signed in pencil by Charles with the year marked as 2001. It shows Balmoral Castle, the Scottish estate where Queen Elizabeth traditionally spent her summer months with plenty of visits by members of the royal family. It's also where the history-making monarch died on Sept. 8, immediately making her eldest son the new King.

Bonhams

Seventy-nine of Charles' watercolor paintings were displayed at The Garrison Chapel in London earlier this year, marking the first full exhibition of his artwork. It featured outdoor scenes created in Scotland, France, Africa and more.

Charles, 73, revealed in the exhibit's display panel that he started painting after finding photography, a passion of Queen Elizabeth, "less than satisfying."

"Quite simply, I experienced an overwhelming urge to express what I saw through the medium of watercolor and to convey that almost 'inner' sense of texture, which is impossible to achieve via photography," he said, according to The Scotsman.

Bonhams

Charles said the hobby "refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can't reach."

"You become increasingly aware of things that may have escaped your attention previously – things like the quality of light and shade, of tone and texture and of the shape of buildings in relation to the landscape," he said. "It all requires the most intense concentration and, consequently, is one of the most relaxing and therapeutic exercises I know."

Charles continued, "In fact, in my case, I find it transports me into another dimension which, quite literally, refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can't reach."

King Charles isn't the only member of the royal family with artistic talents. His niece Princess Eugenie, who works as an art director, has shown off her own artistic skills — like a painting of a pink flower she once shared on Instagram in honor of World Art Day.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Last year, his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, shared an impressive sketch she created of St. Andrews, the Scottish town where she attended college with Prince William. Kensington Palace revealed that Kate's sketch was from 2002, three years before she graduated from the university.

Kate is also a keen photographer, often getting behind the camera for her three children's official birthday portraits.