King Charles Officially Proclaimed Monarch in First-Ever Televised Ceremony

King Charles' official proclamation as the United Kingdom's newest monarch comes two days after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

and Simon Perry
Published on September 10, 2022 05:25 AM

King Charles III has officially been proclaimed the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, the Accession Council made the official proclamation of King Charles, 73, in the State Apartments of St. James's Palace in London at 10 a.m. local time Saturday — and in a historic first, the rite was televised.

Watched by Prince William — in his first official role as Prince of Wales — and Queen Camilla, the proclamation was read to the Privy Council (comprising senior Cabinet ministers, judges and leaders of the Church of England) in the palace's Picture Gallery: "The crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George," the clerk to the council read.

"We... do now hereby with one voice and consent of tongue and heart publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now by the death of our late Sovereign of happy memory become our only lawful and rightful liege lord, Charles III."

King Charles III before Privy Council members in the Throne Room during the Accession Council at St James's Palace
King Charles III speaks at the Accession Council at St James's Palace. Jonathan Brady/AP/Shutterstock

The clerk ended with "God Save The King," which was echoed by the 200 Privy Councillors headed by former Prime Ministers including Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, David Cameron, and Gordon Brown.

William and Queen Camilla then stepped forward to sign the Accession Proclamation, followed by current Prime Minister Liz Truss and other dignitaries including the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

After the initial 10-minute-long ceremony was concluded, the Privy Council moved into the Throne Room where King Charles joined them. Dressed in a tailcoat and black tie, and watched by his wife Camilla, 75, and son William, 40, he stood in front of the throne and made his Declaration.

Addressing the Council as Lords, Ladies, and Gentlemen, he made a "most sorrowful duty" of announcing the death of his "beloved Mother, The Queen."

King Charles III before Privy Council members in the Throne Room during the Accession Council at St James's Palace
King Charles III speaks at the Accession Council at St James's Palace. Jonathan Brady/AP/Shutterstock

"I know how deeply you, the entire Nation — and I think I may say the whole world — sympathize with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered," Charles said. "It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers and that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss."

Talking of his mother's reign as "unequaled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion" Chares added that he hoped to follow her "inspiring example."

"Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me."

He continued, "In this purpose, I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose Sovereign I have been called upon to be, and that in the discharge of these duties I will be guided by the counsel of their elected parliaments. In all this, I am profoundly encouraged by the constant support of my beloved wife."

King Charles III speaks during a meeting of the Accession Council in the Thrown Room inside St James's Palace in London
JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the Crown Estate, to My Government for the benefit of all, in return for the Sovereign Grant, which supports My official duties as Head of State and Head of Nation."

And in carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of Almighty God."

The historic two-part ceremony took only 40 minutes. Though King Charles immediately rose in rank after his mother Queen Elizabeth's death, the accession is not to be confused with the formal coronation.

The new monarch also swore an oath before the Privy Council to preserve the Church of Scotland.

From left, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, former prime ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Theresa May and John Major ahead of the Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace, London, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch QueenFrom left, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, former prime ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Theresa May and John Major ahead of the Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace, London, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch Queen
Former British Prime Ministers at the Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace. Kirsty O'Connor/AP/Shutterstock

This was followed by the public proclamation of the new sovereign, read publicly at St James's Palace and at various locations through Edinburgh, Scotland; Cardiff, Wales; and Belfast, Ireland.

Charles' formal coronation is not immediately expected, and courtiers have not yet announced a date. The crowning ceremony for his mother was held 16 months after her accession on Feb. 6, 1952, following the sudden death of her father, King George VI.

King Charles returned to London Friday with his wife Camilla, who will now be known as Queen Consort, an honor Queen Elizabeth directly expressed her wishes for in February. The arrival was poignant, as it marked their first time in the capital city as monarch and consort.

A general view as David Vines White, Garter King of Arms reads the Principal Proclamation, from the balcony overlooking Friary Court after the accession council as King Charles III is proclaimed King, at St James’s Palace on September 10, 2022 in London, England. His Majesty The King is proclaimed at the Accession Council in the State Apartments of St James's Palace
Proclamation Of King Charles III. Richard Heathcote - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the senior royals had traveled to the Queen's side in the Scottish Highlands after Buckingham Palace announced that her doctors were "concerned" for Her Majesty's health. Charles had been in Scotland Wednesday, carrying out engagements.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle.

In a televised speech Friday, recorded in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, King Charles said his "beloved mother" would be laid to rest "in a little over a week's time."

"In our sorrow, let us remember and draw strength from the light of her example," the King continued, in part. "On behalf of all my family, I can only offer the most sincere and heartfelt thanks for your condolences and support. They mean more to me than I can ever possibly express."

