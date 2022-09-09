King Charles Officially Names Camilla as Queen Consort During First Speech as Monarch

Camilla, previously the Duchess of Cornwall, has now been officially named Queen Consort by her husband, the newly reigning King Charles III.

The King of Britain, 73, bestowed the title upon his wife, 75, in a televised speech Friday — his first address to the nation since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died Thursday — where he officially referred to Camilla as Queen Consort for the first time.

"I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort," said the King during his speech, which was recorded in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace. "I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much."

In his speech, King Charles also sent well wishes to son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle for their life in the United States, as well as gave Prince William and Kate Middleton the titles previously held by him and the late Princess Diana: the Prince and Princess of Wales, respectively.

"As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me," the monarch said. "He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall, which I have undertaken for more than five decades. Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."

King Charles added, "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

King Charles III. Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Charles will be formally proclaimed King by the Accession Council on Saturday morning in a televised ceremony, but a date for his formal coronation has not been announced. The crowning ceremony for his mother was held 16 months after her accession on Feb. 6, 1952, following the sudden death of her father, King George VI.

Back in April 2018, Queen Elizabeth made the rare move of publicly backing now-King Charles as the next Commonwealth leader, formally asking the Commonwealth Heads of Government to appoint him as her successor of the association of Britain and its former colonies.

Queen Elizabeth also said earlier this year that when her oldest son became the monarch, she wanted Camilla to be known as Queen Consort.

In a February message timed to the eve of her Accession Day that this year marked the 70th anniversary of her becoming monarch, the Queen wrote that "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Queen Elizabeth II at Royal Ascot. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Queen Elizabeth died Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where much of her family was in attendance. She was 96 years old.

In his Friday speech, King Charles said his "beloved mother" would be laid to rest "in a little over a week's time."

"In our sorrow, let us remember and draw strength from the light of her example," he continued. "On behalf of all my family, I can only offer the most sincere and heartfelt thanks for your condolences and support. They mean more to me than I can ever possibly express."

"And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you," King Charles went on, before concluding, "Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May 'flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.' "