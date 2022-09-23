King Charles at Work! See Newly Image Released of Monarch with His Official Red Box

King Charles went straight to work.

In a newly released photo shared Friday, Charles is seen at a desk in Buckingham Palace with the famous red box containing documents needing his attention.

In a scene so often associated with his late mother Queen Elizabeth, the King is seen in his first days of work as monarch on September 11, just days after the Queen's death on September 8. The red box is the daily dispatch of papers from ministers around the U.K. and the realms, like Canada and Australia, of which Charles is also King. There may also be correspondence from representatives from the Commonwealth and other countries around the world.

Behind Charles is a black and white photograph of his late parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. It was given by the couple to her father, King George VI, for Christmas in 1951 — the last holiday season before he died in February 1952.

The newly-released photograph was taken by Victoria Jones from the Press Association. King Charles was photographed in the Eighteenth Century Room.

Queen Elizabeth 's portrait released on February 6, 2022 to mark the start of her Platinum Jubilee year. Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty

In February, when the Queen hit her 70-year milestone on the throne, the palace released a picture of her sitting with her red box. She was photographed in the saloon at Sandringham House, where she traditionally spent the anniversary as it is where her father died.

This week, King Charles headed to Balmoral in Scotland, where he is believed to be staying in his Birkhall home with his wife, Queen Camilla. There, he will also be tackling his papers and also making calls as he plans the early days of his reign.

Their break in the highlands of Scotland followed an intensely busy period of public events and ceremonies, which King Charles had to carry out amid his own mourning at his mother's September 8th death. She died "peacefully" at Balmoral Castle.

Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Though the national period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth has come to a close across the United Kingdom, her family will remain in mourning until one week after the funeral, a wish King Charles expressed soon after her death. Members of the Royal Household Staff, related representatives and troops with ceremonial duties will also honor this period of grievance, set to end September 26, Buckingham Palace said.