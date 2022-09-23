King Charles at Work! See Newly Image Released of Monarch with His Official Red Box

The King is pictured for the first time with his official papers that come daily in a red box from the U.K. Government

By Simon Perry
Published on September 23, 2022 05:30 PM
King Charles III
King Charles. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

King Charles went straight to work.

In a newly released photo shared Friday, Charles is seen at a desk in Buckingham Palace with the famous red box containing documents needing his attention.

In a scene so often associated with his late mother Queen Elizabeth, the King is seen in his first days of work as monarch on September 11, just days after the Queen's death on September 8. The red box is the daily dispatch of papers from ministers around the U.K. and the realms, like Canada and Australia, of which Charles is also King. There may also be correspondence from representatives from the Commonwealth and other countries around the world.

Behind Charles is a black and white photograph of his late parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. It was given by the couple to her father, King George VI, for Christmas in 1951 — the last holiday season before he died in February 1952.

The newly-released photograph was taken by Victoria Jones from the Press Association. King Charles was photographed in the Eighteenth Century Room.

In this handout image released on February 6, 2022, <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Year, on February 2, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk.
Queen Elizabeth's portrait released on February 6, 2022 to mark the start of her Platinum Jubilee year. Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty

In February, when the Queen hit her 70-year milestone on the throne, the palace released a picture of her sitting with her red box. She was photographed in the saloon at Sandringham House, where she traditionally spent the anniversary as it is where her father died.

This week, King Charles headed to Balmoral in Scotland, where he is believed to be staying in his Birkhall home with his wife, Queen Camilla. There, he will also be tackling his papers and also making calls as he plans the early days of his reign.

Their break in the highlands of Scotland followed an intensely busy period of public events and ceremonies, which King Charles had to carry out amid his own mourning at his mother's September 8th death. She died "peacefully" at Balmoral Castle.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Princess Beatrice observe the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II as it is transferred from the gun carriage to the hearse at Wellington Arch following the State Funeral of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-philip/" data-inlink="true">Prince Philip</a> in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty

Though the national period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth has come to a close across the United Kingdom, her family will remain in mourning until one week after the funeral, a wish King Charles expressed soon after her death. Members of the Royal Household Staff, related representatives and troops with ceremonial duties will also honor this period of grievance, set to end September 26, Buckingham Palace said.

