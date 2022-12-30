King Charles' First New Year Honours List Revealed (a Legendary Rocker Has Been Made a 'Sir')

The list includes legendary Queen guitarist Brian May, who has been awarded a knighthood

King Charles III is honoring over 1,100 individuals in his first New Year Honours list as monarch.

On Friday, the palace released the 2023 New Year Honours List, recognizing those in the U.K. who have demonstrated exemplary service or achievement in their respective fields.

The latest consortium includes legendary Queen guitarist Brian May, who has been awarded a knighthood. May performed at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration in June (Queen memorably performed on the roof of Buckingham Palace at the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2022.)

Several sports stars, including members of England's Lionesses, made the list. The soccer team was awarded following their Euro2022 win over the summer.

Louenna Hood, a 38-year-old many who raised thousands to help Ukrainian refugees was also recognized for her fundraising efforts.

Brian May performs during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)
Brian May performs during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty

There were also internal recognitions. Palace advisers Jason Knauf and Sara Latham, who previously served as top palace advisers, were awarded gongs.

Knauf began his palace career as the communications secretary to Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, before becoming a senior adviser to the now-Prince and Princess of Wales. Knauf then moved to The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (William and Kate's primary charity, which is now styled as The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales), serving as CEO from 2019 to January of this year. Today, he serves as a board member of Prince William's Earthshot Prize.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a>, Prince of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>
Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Samir Hussein/WireImage

When Prince Harry and Meghan split their office from Prince William and Kate's office in 2019, Latham was hired to lead their communications team. She had previously served as a senior advisor for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign in 2016, and worked as a special advisor to the U.K. Secretary of State for Culture, Media, Sport and Olympics when it was announced that London would host the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Latham's LinkedIn profile states that she served as the director of communications and communications secretary for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from April 2019 to April 2020. When Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal roles in March 2020, Latham moved to work for Queen Elizabeth's private office. PEOPLE previously reported that she was brought in to advise the sovereign on special projects, reporting to the Queen's private secretary Edward Young.

king charles queen camilla christmas 2022
Queen Camilla and King Charles. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

According to the royal family's website, which has yet to be updated in full following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, honors are distributed at the discretion of the monarch.

"As 'fountain of honour' in the UK, The Queen has the sole right of conferring titles of honour on deserving people from all walks of life, in public recognition of their merit, service or bravery," the page states. "The most well-known honours are probably MBEs, OBEs and CBEs, but there are a whole range of other honours that The Queen awards in addition to these, such as The Order of Merit, or The Order of St Michael and St George."

During Queen Elizabeth's reign, honors recipients were announced twice a year, between the New Year Honours List and her "official birthday" in June. The latest honors list is the first of King Charles' reign following his accession in September.

