King Charles Mutters 'Dear, Oh Dear' at First Weekly Audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss

King Charles hosted Prime Minister Liz Truss for their first weekly audience Wednesday

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 13, 2022 01:09 PM
King Charles III meets Prime Minister Liz Truss during their weekly audience at Buckingham Palace on October 12, 2022 in London, England.
Photo: Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty

King Charles III's meeting with the prime minister had an awkward start.

On Wednesday, the new King, 73, welcomed Prime Minister Liz Truss for the first of their regular weekly audiences at Buckingham Palace, as seen in a video shared on Twitter by ITV's Lizzie Robinson.

Escorted to the meeting room, the prime minister curtsied before shaking hands with the monarch, addressing him as "Your Majesty."

"Back again," Charles noted. "Well, it's a great pleasure," the Conservative Party leader replied.

"Dear oh dear," the King said, looking down. "Anyway," he continued, pivoting the conversation.

Like Queen Elizabeth and other monarchs before him, King Charles will hold private audiences with the prime minister each week to discuss government matters. According to the British royal family's website, which has not been entirely updated since Queen Elizabeth's death on Sept. 8, "Though The Queen remains politically neutral on all matters, she is able to 'advise and warn' her ministers — including her Prime Minister — when necessary."

King Charles' eldest son Prince William already is proving to be a calming influence behind the scenes. When the new King showed an impatient side by pushing aside a pen tray and glaring at an aide in his televised accession ceremony, he continued to vent his irritation behind the scenes. It was William who helped soothe his father, "defusing the situation," a royal insider tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives at Buckingham Palace for a State Reception For Heads Of State on September 18, 2022 in London, England. Tonight's state reception is for Heads of State and visiting overseas guests who will attend tomorrow's state funeral for <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II. The Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022. She is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Markus Schreiber-WPA Pool/Getty

As plans begin to form for Charles's May 6 coronation, which is expected to be scaled down in comparison with Queen Elizabeth's grand ceremony in 1953, a source who knows both father and son says they are tighter than ever.

"Talking about the future of the country and their future roles has strengthened their bond," they explain.

What's more, the tensions over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to move to California after stepping back as senior members of the royal family in 2020 has "brought [William and Charles] closer," says the source.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: (THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, 14TH OCTOBER 2022 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that the photograph shall be solely for news editorial use only, no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph, there shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph - including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use, the image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the footage when published. THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2022.) In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort’s reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace on September 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla, King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

Despite the physical distance, Charles' sweet gesture to keep the Duke and Duchess of Sussex close was revealed during his meeting with the prime minister Wednesday.

As seen in Robinson's Twitter clip, a photo from Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018 is displayed in the room of Buckingham Palace where the King and Truss were meeting.

Taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle following their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel, the snap shows Prince Harry, 28, and Meghan, 41, surrounded by members of their young bridal party. Queen Elizabeth is seated beside the bride and groom next to Prince Philip, as King Charles and Queen Camilla stand behind the late royal couple.

Beside Meghan is her mother, Doria Ragland. Kate Middleton sits with Princess Charlotte on her lap, while Prince William smiles behind them.

