King Charles Mourns Mother Queen Elizabeth in Official Statement: 'Moment of the Greatest Sadness'

Buckingham Palace announced in an official statement on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth "died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on September 8, 2022 02:42 PM

King Charles III has issued an official statement about the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In the statement from Buckingham Palace, the King, 73, said, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," he continued. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

King Charles concluded, "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Buckingham Palace announced the longtime monarch's death in an official statement on Thursday, which read, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

The statement continued, "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The news of Queen Elizabeth's death comes with another history-making moment: She is succeeded immediately by her eldest son, Charles, who will now be the monarch.

King Charles' firstborn son, Prince William, 40, is now next in line to the world's most famous throne, followed by his firstborn son, Prince George, 9.

Queen Elizabeth's death follows that of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in June 2021.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a>, Prince of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a> of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on a balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth in June 2022. Hannah McKay/getty

The Queen's death comes after a year of various health issues. In October 2021, she stepped out with a walking cane. The same month, she canceled a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland under medical advice from her doctors and spent a night in the hospital.

Queen Elizabeth also decided not to appear at the Remembrance Day ceremony in November due to a sprained back and did not celebrate a traditional Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham, partially due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases around the holidays.

She tested positive for COVID-19 in February. She was being monitored for mild cold-like symptoms while continuing to carry on light duties, according to Buckingham Palace.

After the Queen appointed Liz Truss as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced the following day that the Queen would not preside over a scheduled Privy Council meeting so she could rest.

Ahead of the sad news of her death Thursday, Buckingham Palace said in part in a statement that "the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," adding, "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

