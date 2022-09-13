King Charles Has a Mishap with a Pen in Ireland: 'I Can't Bear This Bloody Thing!'

King Charles III and Queen Camilla received a warm welcome at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Tuesday, but their visit came with one small hiccup.

The monarch, 73, struggled with a leaking pen during the signing ceremony, as seen in a video shared by ABC News. In the clip, King Charles attempts to hand off a writing instrument to the Queen Consort, 75, before he realizes it leaked onto his hands.

King Charles and Queen Camilla both attempt to clean their hands of the ink as he tells an aide, "I can't bear this bloody thing! Every stinking time."

Another pen was then brought to the Queen Consort to complete the signing.

The incident came just days after Charles had another writing snafu when the Accession Council made his official proclamation in the State Apartments of St. James's Palace in London on Saturday.

Charles approached to sign the Accession Proclamation and appeared frustrated to have both a pen box and the inkpot on the small desk, which also had to fit the large documents. He gestured to aides to clear the desk, leading to the items being rearranged.

Once the documents were placed, Charles again signaled to an aide to remove the pen box from the desk, giving him room to sign the historic document.

Prince William then had to ask for the tray back, as Charles took the pen with him as he walked away. He was followed by Queen Camilla, who then stepped forward to sign the Accession Proclamation, followed by current Prime Minister Liz Truss and other dignitaries including the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

On Wednesday, King Charles will join other members of the royal family in a procession from Buckingham Palace through London to Westminster Hall, where Queen Elizabeth will lie in state leading up to her funeral on Monday, September 19.