King Charles Has a Mishap with a Pen in Ireland: 'I Can't Bear This Bloody Thing!'

King Charles attempted to hand off the writing instrument to Queen Camilla, only to have his hands covered in ink

By
Published on September 13, 2022 06:03 PM
King Charles Has a Mishap with a Pen: 'I can't bear this bloody thing!'
Photo: ABC News

King Charles III and Queen Camilla received a warm welcome at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Tuesday, but their visit came with one small hiccup.

The monarch, 73, struggled with a leaking pen during the signing ceremony, as seen in a video shared by ABC News. In the clip, King Charles attempts to hand off a writing instrument to the Queen Consort, 75, before he realizes it leaked onto his hands.

King Charles and Queen Camilla both attempt to clean their hands of the ink as he tells an aide, "I can't bear this bloody thing! Every stinking time."

Another pen was then brought to the Queen Consort to complete the signing.

The incident came just days after Charles had another writing snafu when the Accession Council made his official proclamation in the State Apartments of St. James's Palace in London on Saturday.

Charles approached to sign the Accession Proclamation and appeared frustrated to have both a pen box and the inkpot on the small desk, which also had to fit the large documents. He gestured to aides to clear the desk, leading to the items being rearranged.

Once the documents were placed, Charles again signaled to an aide to remove the pen box from the desk, giving him room to sign the historic document.

Britain's King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland, during a meeting of the Accession Council inside St James's Palace in London on September 10, 2022, to proclaim him as the new King. - Britain's Charles III was officially proclaimed King in a ceremony on Saturday, a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his "darling mama", <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II who died on September 8. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP) (Photo by VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
King Charles III. VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prince William then had to ask for the tray back, as Charles took the pen with him as he walked away. He was followed by Queen Camilla, who then stepped forward to sign the Accession Proclamation, followed by current Prime Minister Liz Truss and other dignitaries including the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort look at flowers and tributes left in honour of his late mother <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, as they arrive at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast on September 13, 2022, during his visit to Northern Ireland. - King Charles III on Tuesday travelled to Belfast where he is set to receive tributes from pro-UK parties and the respectful sympathies of nationalists who nevertheless can see reunification with Ireland drawing closer. (Photo by Niall Carson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by NIALL CARSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla. NIALL CARSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

On Wednesday, King Charles will join other members of the royal family in a procession from Buckingham Palace through London to Westminster Hall, where Queen Elizabeth will lie in state leading up to her funeral on Monday, September 19.

