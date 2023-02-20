King Charles Tells Ukraine Military Recruits 'You Are Amazing' as They Train in the U.K.

King Charles met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time last week

Published on February 20, 2023
Major Tony Harris speaks with King Charles III ahead of a trench attack and defence simulation for Ukrainian military recruits
Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III's week began with a military visit.

On Monday morning, the 74-year-old monarch traveled to Wiltshire, England, to meet Ukrainian military recruits spending five weeks training with the British Army and international partner forces in the U.K. The recruits are enrolled in 35 days of basic combat training and will return to fight in Ukraine amid the war with Russia.

"You are amazing, I don't know how you do it. I am full of admiration," King Charles told a senior officer shortly after he arrived, according to The Independent.

The King watched a short training exercise and shook hands with the soldiers, sharing the hongi with a man from New Zealand. The hongi is a traditional Māori greeting in which two people press their noses and foreheads together.

King Charles III receives the hongi, the traditional Maori greeting from a New Zealander who is part of the Ukrainian contingent training at the site
Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Ukrainian recruits hail from diverse professional backgrounds and range in age. Most of the trainees had limited or no military experience before this point, though some have already seen combat on the front lines.

The U.K. has trained recruits from Ukraine since July 2022, five months after Russian forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. The Ukrainian invasion is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades, and the attack ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin has drawn condemnation around the world.

Though the British royals traditionally avoid voicing political opinions, the family has shared support for Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion. King Charles met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time last week, welcoming the Ukrainian leader for a brief meeting at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III meets with Ukrainian recruits being trained by British and international partner forces
Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"We've all been worried about you and thinking about your country for so long, I can't tell you," King Charles told Zelenskyy, 45.

The two men spoke privately for about 30 minutes in the 1844 Room about the continuing conflict and the part Britain has played in supporting the war-torn country. The visit came during Zelenskyy's surprise visit to the U.K., a trip made to thank Britain for its support and meet with troops training there.

Zelenskyy spoke in the House of Parliament before connecting with King Charles and told lawmakers that it would be "a truly special moment" when he met the King.

"In Britain, the King is an air force pilot — and in Ukraine today, every air force pilot is a king," Zelenskyy said, referencing Charles' service in the Royal Air Force, according to the BBC.

King Charles
Aaron Chown/Getty

Zelenskyy said that the U.K. "is marching with us to the most important victory of our lifetime," the BBC reported. "After we win together, any aggressor will know what awaits him if he attacks international order," he said.

Details of the fighting in Ukraine have changed by the day, with scores of civilians reported dead or wounded, including children, though the actual number of deaths is difficult to determine.

More than 7 million have fled the country as refugees — and half are children, according to the United Nations. Millions more have been displaced inside Ukraine.

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.

