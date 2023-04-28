How King Charles Is Making His Coronation for the People, According to Guest Manju Malhi

Manju Malhi says King Charles is focusing his upcoming coronation on the people rather than himself.

The cookbook writer and chef, 55, tells PEOPLE that she was expecting to watch the royal's coronation on May 6 with her feet up and a cup of tea — before she was formally invited. "I thought it would be top viewing with the best seat in town," she says. "And now I'm going to be there in an even better seat!"

Malhi has been invited by Charles, 74, to join around 2,000 guests in Westminster Abbey during his coronation, following the work she did during the COVID pandemic when she hosted online cooking classes focusing on older members of the community.

She is one of many guests who had previously been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) honor for her work. Malhi's presence, and that of hundreds of other ordinary people, "resonates with what the new monarch is thinking," she says. "He is very empathetic."

"We don't do what we do because we want to be at the coronation, but because that is life now," she adds. "And it can only help you if you help others as well."

Manju Melhi

Noting how Charles is "making it a peoples' coronation as opposed to his coronation," Malhi says, "He is promoting that sense of belonging."

"It's not all white, stuffy 1940s and '50s attitude anymore. Britain has changed, and he's reflected that," she continues. "He wants the coronation to be not about him, but Britain and the diversity."

"I imagine he feels overwhelmed and grateful that there were people like me, and lots of others, who were really helping out during the pandemic," Malhi also notes.

When she attends the coronation next week, Melhi tells PEOPLE she will be wearing the required outfit of "day dress" and a fascinator created by a friend for her trip.

Manju Melhi

Like many others, the West London native pivoted during the COVID crisis and made her cooking classes for the charity Open Age — which helps people over the age of 50 stay active, healthy and motivated — virtual.

"We had to think of ways of engaging with people. Especially the older members of society who were feeling isolated and vulnerable, with the rules that no one was able to go and visit," Malhi details.

She adds, "We did 'conference call cooking' talking about food. That would cheer people up, and we'd check in on people to see if they had enough supplies."

Malhi — who also works with charity C-Change West London — is known for her Anglo-Indian cuisine, but she also teaches how to craft healthy Mexican salads and stir fries with lots of vegetables and using low sodium soy sauce.

After her catering business ended in 2020, Malhi says, "The charities looked after me as well."

Melhi is set to be included among the hundreds of people from around the U.K. who have been invited to attend Charles' coronation alongside foreign royals and heads of state.

Over 450 BEM recipients were invited to see the service from Westminster Abbey itself, and more than 400 young people, some representing charities chosen by King Charles and Queen Camilla, will witness the festivities from St. Margaret's Church.

The BEM honor is distributed at the local level for outstanding community service or achievement, celebrating exemplary volunteer or charity work with lasting impact.