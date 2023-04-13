King Charles Makes TIME100 List: He 'Understands Both Tradition and What It Takes to Evolve'

Edward Enninful, British Vogue's editor-in-chief, wrote a tribute on King Charles, saying the monarch is "not always who people expect him to be"

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023 08:15 AM
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort wave to the crowds after attending the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster on April 6, 2023 in York, England. King Charles III distributed "Maundy Money" to a selected group of Christians to thank them for their work within the Church, for the first time since he became Monarch and Supreme Governor of the Church of England.
King Charles. Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty

King Charles is one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World.

The magazine released the 2023 list of their annual honors on Thursday before the issue hits newsstands on Friday, with King Charles, 74, earning a spot. The list is known for pairing the awardees with guest contributors that TIME selects to write about them — and for the monarch, British Vogue editor-in-chief and European editorial director of Condé Nast Edward Enninful was tapped for the job.

Enninful wrote that growing up, "the world of royalty was one I didn't pay much mind to. What would that have to do with young Black boys in Ladbroke Grove? Much more than I realized, it turned out." He went on to praise Charles' close involvement with the Prince's Trust, a charity founded by the royal in 1976 that helps young people get jobs, education and training.

"He didn't have to do any of it," the editor said. "He could've let his privilege shield him from the realities of our hardship in a time when these were not a cause célèbre. But he always met us with an open mind and a listening ear."

Stars at Wimbledon
Edward Enninful. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Enninful said that King Charles "is not always who people expect him to be. He is charming, funny, socially confident, with a kindness that always seeks to put others at ease."

"The monarchy is not perfect, but in Charles we have a King who understands both tradition and what it takes to evolve with the times. It is a delicate balance and a rare ability," the editor said. "I am excited to see him carry his passions with him into a whole new era."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Enninful became a global ambassador of the Prince's Trust in 2021 and featured the then-Prince of Wales in a 2020 issue of British Vogue to talk about his approach to sustainable fashion. He also worked closely with Meghan Markle when the Duchess of Sussex guest-edited an issue of the magazine in 2019.

King Charles' son Prince Harry and Meghan were named in the TIME100 list in 2021, posing together for the magazine's cover shot. José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, wrote about the couple.

King Charles III of Great Britain speaks in the Bundestag on the second day of his trip to Germany
King Charles. Wolfgang Kumm/picture alliance via Getty Images

Also featured in TIME's list are Bella Hadid (with a write-up by Christy Turlington Burns) and Thom Browne (with a tribute written by Amy Sherald). Check out the full list here.

Related Articles
King Charles III visits the Talbot Yard food court on April 05, 2023 in Malton, England. The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire to meet local producers and charitable organisations.
King Charles' Coronation Guest List Just Added Foreign Royals — Including a Break From Tradition
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla Mark First Easter Since Queen's Death on Their Wedding Anniversary
Coronation Boredom
See King Charles' First Coronation Appearance — When He Was 4! — to See Queen Elizabeth Be Crowned
BRAEMAR, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 03: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 3, 2022 in Braemar, Scotland. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla Update Social Media Photos as Coronation Countdown Hits 1 Month
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort wave to the crowds after attending the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster on April 6, 2023 in York, England. King Charles III distributed "Maundy Money" to a selected group of Christians to thank them for their work within the Church, for the first time since he became Monarch and Supreme Governor of the Church of England.
King Charles Invites Over 850 Community and Charity Reps to His Coronation at Westminster Abbey
King Charles III coronation banners
See the First Glimpse of King Charles Wearing a Crown as Coronation Prep Gets Underway in London
MALTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: King Charles III visits the Talbot Yard food court on April 05, 2023 in Malton, England. The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire to meet local producers and charitable organisations.
King Charles Supports Study into British Royal Family's Links to Slavery, Marking a Historic First
King Charles and Queen Camilla
King Charles and Queen Camilla Star in New Portrait as More Coronation Details Are Announced
king charles, queen Camilla, prince william, prince harry, queen elizabeth
Royal Photographer Arthur Edwards Reveals What You Don't Know About King Charles and Queen Camilla
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles' Coronation: All Your Burning Questions About the Crowning Ceremony Answered
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Who Bows and Curtsies to Whom? The Guide to the Royal Family's Greeting Rules
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit during State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport.
How King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Make Royal History at Their Coronation This May
King Charles III attends the Epiphany service at the church of St Lawrence, Castle Rising near the Sandringham Estate on January 8, 2023 in King's Lynn, England.
King Charles Had a Fun Fashion Moment with an Unexpected Tie That You May Have Missed
Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips
A Guide to the Royal Family's Official Titles (Including a Few New Ones)
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Archie Lilibet
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Titles Updated on Royal Family's Website
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Kids Now Have Royal Titles