King Charles Makes First Appearance as Monarch Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

The new King arrived in London on Friday, one day after his mother's death

Published on September 9, 2022 09:35 AM
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort greet the crowd upon their arrival Buckingham Palace in London, on September 9, 2022
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles III is making his first public appearance since inheriting the throne.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, King Charles and Queen Camilla traveled from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Buckingham Palace in London the following day. Charles, 73, walked along the gates of the palace, where mourners left flowers and other tributes to the late Queen. He also greeted members of the public gathered outside the royal residence.

The couple, dressed in black, were welcomed by mourners singing "God Save the King" and cheering for them.

King Charles III is scheduled to address the nation at 6 p.m. local time in a televised speech. He will be proclaimed King at the Accession Council on Saturday at at St. James's Palace, an event which will be televised for the first time.

King Charles III, left, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, walk past floral tributes left outside Buckingham Palace following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London,
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Yui Mok/AP/Shutterstock

Charles and Camilla, 75, rushed to the Queen's side in the Scottish Highlands after the palace announced that her doctors were "concerned" for Her Majesty's health on Friday. Charles had been in Scotland Wednesday carrying out royal engagements.

There, they were joined by Princess Anne, Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Harry, who was in Europe this week with wife Meghan Markle for a series of charity visits.

Prince Harry was spotted leaving Balmoral Castle first Friday morning, followed by King Charles and Queen Camilla; Prince William was seen departing the royal family's Scottish residence later in the day.

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth in June 2022.
Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth in June 2022. Hannah McKay/getty

The Queen's eldest son immediately ascended to the role of monarch upon her death, becoming King Charles III. Camilla will also now be styled as Queen Consort, an honor Queen Elizabeth directly expressed her wishes for in February.

Charles was further referred to as "His Majesty, the King" on letterhead from Buckingham Palace, in his first statement as monarch following the death of his mother.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," King Charles said.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," he continued. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held," the King concluded.

