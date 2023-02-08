King Charles Has a Relatable Reaction When 4-Year-Old Boy Interrupts His Conversation with Flowers

King Charles III smelled the roses during his latest outing in London.

The King, 74, stopped by the University of East London on Wednesday for the college's 125th anniversary and to open a new primary care training hub. As the monarch made his way through the building, his chat with a local student was interrupted by a young boy who just couldn't wait to give him a large bouquet.

As seen in a video shared to Twitter by PA and The Telegraph reporter Tim Sigsworth, the boy excitedly stepped out of line to present King Charles with the flowers. "Eh!" he exclaimed, arms outstretched. The unexpected gesture got a laugh from the King and others gathered nearby.

"This young man is from our university nursery, age 4 years old," a guide explained, as the boy continued to watch the King with wonder.

As a grandfather of five, King Charles is perhaps familiar with the innocent outbursts of young children. He is grandfather to Prince William and Kate Middleton's three kids — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — plus Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's little ones, Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 1.

Wednesday was busy for the sovereign, who began the day with a visit to Altab Ali Park with his wife, Queen Camilla. The royal couple connected with activists who were involved in the anti-racism movement of the 1960s and 1970s and planted a tree together in memory of a young man who was murdered in the area. In 1978, Altab Ali was stabbed to death by three teenagers while walking home from work. The British-Bangladeshi man was 25, and the Altab Ali Foundation was launched in his honor to fight racism and all forms of extremism.

After the tree-planting ceremony, King Charles and Queen Camilla traveled to Brick Lane to learn more about the charities and businesses at the heart of the British Bangladeshi community. The royals were accompanied by a dance procession for the walk to the Graam Bangla Restaurant, where they met women involved with the British Bangladeshi Power & Inspiration organization.

From there, they moved to Brick Lane Mosque, which had previously been a church and synagogue before becoming a mosque — a history certainly of interest to Charles, who has long been passionate about interfaith relations.

Later on Wednesday, King Charles hosted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace during the Ukrainian leader's surprise visit to the U.K.

The King met Zelenskyy, 45, for the first time at the palace after the Ukrainian president spoke in the House of Parliament and met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who greeted him at his plane earlier in the day.

King Charles expressed how delighted he was to welcome President Zelenskyy, who replied it was "a great honor to be here, thank you for finding the time for me."

The King told him, "We've all been worried about you and thinking about your country for so long, I can't tell you." Zelenskyy replied, "Thank you so much."

The two men chatted privately for about 30 minutes in the 1844 Room about the continuing conflict in Ukraine and the part Britain has played in supporting the nation.

When he spoke to British lawmakers on Wednesday, Zelenskyy referred to his upcoming meeting with King Charles. Saying it "will be a truly special moment for me," the president said he would express gratitude for Charles' support to the Ukraine people when the royal was still the Prince of Wales.

"In Britain, the King is an air force pilot — and in Ukraine today, every air force pilot is a king," Zelenskyy said, according to the BBC.

The president of Ukraine is in the U.K. to thank the country for its support since the invasion last February by Russia and to see some of his country's troops, which are being trained by pilots and being taught how to operate British tanks.

It was Zelenskyy's first visit to Britain since the invasion and only his second overseas trip since the invasion. The first was to the U.S. late last year.

