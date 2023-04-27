Teen Who Slept Outside in Tent for 3 Years Invited to King Charles' Coronation: 'It's Going to Be Cool'

"I think it's just going to be an amazing day, a cool event," Max Woosey, 13, tells PEOPLE

By Simon Perry
Published on April 27, 2023 02:44 PM
Max Woosey tent boy
Max Woosey. Photo: JustGiving

Max Woosey is out of his tent — and off to King Charles' coronation!

The 13-year-old became famous in Britain and around the world for camping out in his garden to raise money for a local hospice. Now, he has received a surprise invitation to join 2,000 other guests inside Westminster Abbey for King Charles' historic day.

"It was an amazing feeling because I never thought a 13-year-old who's just been sleeping in a tent would get an invitation," Woosey tells PEOPLE. "It took me at least a few hours to realize it, and process that actually I was going to the coronation."

The teen spent 1,099 consecutive nights in the garden outside his home in Devon, western England, as he raised around $940,000 for the North Devon Hospice. The inspiration came from a neighbor, Rick Abbott, 74, who had terminal cancer and gave Woosey the tent.

"He said, 'I want you to have an adventure in it.' And I said 'I promise you I will," Woosey tells PEOPLE. "So, I started raising money instantly in the tent."

Woosey was awarded the British Empire Medallist (BEM) honor for his efforts on behalf of the wider community. But he never expected an invitation to the coronation of King Charles, 74, would come too.

Max Woosey tent boy
JustGiving

"They are trying to make it more of a community this time," he says of the coronation guest list. "So they're inviting people who have done things for the community rather than just politicians and people like that."

"It's amazing to see that people are getting recognized," he adds. "There are loads of amazing people who are going to the coronation because they have done incredible things. They have helped save lives, people who have been struggling with mental illnesses. They have done amazing things and it's incredible to see they are going to the coronation."

Woosey will be taking his father Mark as his guest, while his mom Rachael watches the ceremony on TV.

King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on April 14, 2023 in Camberley, England. The Sovereign's Parade, first held in 1948 in the presence of King George VI, marks the culmination of 44 weeks training and the passing out of the 171 Officer Cadets who have completed the Commissioning Course. It is the first time King Charles III has inspected Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst since becoming Monarch.
King Charles. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

"They tried to talk it out like adults and that didn't work out well," he jokes. "My dad has just come out of the military and my mum was like, 'You can go and have that event.'

"They are like two Labrador puppies — they're really excited. They tell each other about some of the organization before they tell me!" (Woosey's invitation was even featured on the Royal Family's Instagram account.)

Woosey and his father will be part of modern British history as the event unfolds in front of their eyes. And, being a young teen, he says it is going to be "a cool event."

Max Woosey tent boy
JustGiving

"I think it's just going to be an amazing day, a cool event. I don't think anyone remembers what it looked like before, so this will be a crazy experience. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Buckingham Palace previously announced that the King, 74, invited over 850 community and charity representatives to the coronation. More than 450 British Empire Medallist (BEM) recipients were invited to see the service from the ancient Abbey itself. Meanwhile, over 400 young people, some representing charities chosen by King Charles and Queen Camilla, will witness the festivities from St. Margaret's Church at Westminster Abbey.

Related Articles
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip wave from Buckingham Palace.
Why Prince Philip Never Wore a Crown — Even at Queen Elizabeth's Coronation
King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on April 14, 2023 in Camberley, England. The Sovereign's Parade, first held in 1948 in the presence of King George VI, marks the culmination of 44 weeks training and the passing out of the 171 Officer Cadets who have completed the Commissioning Course. It is the first time King Charles III has inspected Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst since becoming Monarch.
King Charles' Former Butler Says Coronation Dress Code Will Be 'Massive Change to Royal Protocol'
King Charles III and Anne, Princess Royal during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Princess Anne's Role in Brother King Charles' Coronation Revealed!
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales smile during their visit at the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Back in the Mountains of Wales for Fun Day Out Before Coronation
Coronation Crowns
All About the Crowns, Swords and Other Historic Artifacts Being Used at King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
Queen Camilla Has the Best Quip on 18-Year Marriage to King Charles in Royal Reply: 'Time Has Flown By'
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrives at The State Opening of Parliament on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla's Hair Stylist Shares How Royal Is Feeling Ahead of Coronation: 'I Think She's Nervous'
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort react after switching on stage lighting as they visit the host venue of this year's Eurovision Song Contest
King Charles and Queen Camilla Visit Eurovision as U.K. Hosts Annual Competition for Ukraine
lionel richie, king charles
Lionel Richie Teases Set List for King Charles' Coronation Concert: 'It's a Royal Secret'
HRH Prince Charles, center, his sons Prince William, left, and Prince Harry are seen April 6, 2000 during their private ski holiday in the Swiss ski resort of Klosters, Switzerland.
Rare Footage Shows King Charles as a 'Very Sincere' Father, Director Says of New Doc (Exclusive)
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Schedule: A Timeline of All the Events
king charles III
How an 'Utterly Normal' Person Is Prepping for King Charles' Coronation: 'Booked My Spray Tan!'
Coronation Memorabilia - Tout
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Memorabilia: The Chicest Keepsakes for Every Budget
HRH Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness Camilla
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Wardrobe: All About Their Regalia, Robes and Rings
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
How to Watch King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
Westminster Abbey, London, 2006
Westminster Abbey: All About the London Church Where King Charles' Coronation Is Taking Place