King Charles's Inkpot, Gifted by His Sons, Causes a Viral Moment During His Proclamation Ceremony

King Charles III had his first viral moment as monarch when he motioned to aides to clear his desk — which contained a pen and inkpot gifted to him by his sons

Published on September 10, 2022 10:29 AM
Britain's King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland, during a meeting of the Accession Council inside St James's Palace in London on September 10, 2022, to proclaim him as the new King. - Britain's Charles III was officially proclaimed King in a ceremony on Saturday, a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his "darling mama", Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP) (Photo by VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty

King Charles III is already proving himself a relatable monarch.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, the Accession Council made the official proclamation of King Charles, 73, in the State Apartments of St. James's Palace in London at 10 a.m. local time Saturday — and in a historic first, the rite was televised.

Viewers watched as Charles approached to sign the Accession Proclamation and appeared frustrated to have both a pen box and the inkpot on the small desk, which also had to fit the large documents. He gestured to aides to clear the desk, leading to the items being rearranged.

Once the documents were placed, Charles again signaled to an aide to remove the pen box from the desk, giving him room to sign the historic document.

He signed the document "Charles R," the traditional signature for the monarch dating back to the 12th century. The "R" stands for Rex in Latin for the King, but stands for Regina when used by Queens.

Prince William then had to ask for the tray back, as Charles took the pen with him as he walked away before he was able to sign. He was followed by Queen Camilla, who then stepped forward to sign the Accession Proclamation, followed by current Prime Minister Liz Truss and other dignitaries including the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

The awkward seconds that kicked off the historic moment caught the attention of many online, with some finding the moment humorous and others finding it surprisingly relatable.

Others joked about Charles "stealing" the pen when he walked away but later, it was revealed the pen was his, to begin with — a gift, along with the inkpot, from William and Prince Harry. It's unclear whether it is an old keepsake or a more recent gift for the occasion.

King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James's Palace
Victoria Jones/AP/Shutterstock

Watched by William — in his first official role as Prince of Wales — and Queen Camilla, the proclamation was read to the Privy Council (comprising senior Cabinet ministers, judges and leaders of the Church of England) in the palace's Picture Gallery: "The crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George," the clerk to the council read.

"We... do now hereby with one voice and consent of tongue and heart publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now by the death of our late Sovereign of happy memory become our only lawful and rightful liege lord, Charles III."

On Friday, Charles made special nods to both of his sons in his inaugural address to the nation.

TOPSHOT - Britain's King Charles III makes a televised address to the Nation and the Commonwealth from the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace in London on September 9, 2022, a day after <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at the age of 96. - <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died at her Scottish Highland retreat on September 8. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
King Charles III. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

"As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades," King Charles said during the speech, recorded in Buckingham Palace's Blue Drawing Room.

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty," he added. "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

Before continuing on, he added, "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

