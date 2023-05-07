Meet King Charles' Grandchildren! All About George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet

In addition to being monarch, King Charles holds another very important title: grandfather.

The King has five grandchildren — George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet — under the age of 10 through his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

King Charles became a first-time grandparent in July 2013, when William and Kate Middleton welcomed a son, Prince George. The couple later expanded their family with the arrival of Princess Charlotte in May 2015, followed by Prince Louis in April 2018.

In May 2019, Harry and Meghan Markle had their first child, son Archie, making Charles a grandfather of four. They then welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet, in June 2021, bringing the King's grandchildren to five. Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, also has five grandchildren of her own through her son and daughter.

Following the birth of his first grandchild in 2013, King Charles — then known as the Prince of Wales — discussed his new role during an interview with The Telegraph. "It's a different part of your life," he said of being a grandparent. "The great thing is to encourage them, show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful. It is very important to create a bond when they are very young."

At the King's coronation on May 6, three of his grandkids — George, Charlotte and Louis — were present to mark the momentous occasion. George even played a prominent role in the crowning ceremony, serving as a Page of Honor and helping to carry the train of his grandfather's robe as he entered and exited Westminster Abbey.

From their sweetest moments together to their individual bonds with their grandfather, here's everything to know about King Charles' five grandchildren.

Prince George, 9

William and Kate welcomed their son George Alexander Louis on July 22, 2013, marking a new generation of royals and making Charles a grandparent for the first time.

Charles fell naturally into his new role, with a royal source telling PEOPLE in 2015 that he and Camilla "absolutely adore being grandparents."

"Charles is a warm and caring guy, but he comes even more alive around little George. He loves spending time with him," the source added. In fact, Charles even turned part of his garden at Highgrove House into a playground for George and his sister Charlotte.

Charles began to pass his lifelong passion for nature down to his grandson at a young age. When George was just a toddler, he spent time planting trees with Charles and having picnics in the Highgrove garden.

Speaking of his grandson's budding love for the outdoors, Charles described George as "one of those characters who naturally, instinctively likes to be outside," to Sky News in 2015. "I'm intrigued to see if it lasts. He loves being outside, which is encouraging," he added.

While appearing in the ​​COP26: In Your Hands documentary in 2021, Charles further touched on how he is teaching George to care about the environment.

"I am old enough to have a grandson," he said. "Like you, he is learning how climate change is causing the big storms and floods, droughts, fires and food shortages we are seeing around the world."

Their mutual interest in nature isn't the only special connection George shares with Charles — as second in line to the throne, George will also follow in his footsteps one day and become king.

The young royal got a look at his future while attending Charles' coronation, where George served as a Page of Honor for his grandpa alongside three other boys. George's participation in Charles' coronation made him the youngest future monarch to be officially involved in a coronation service.

"Bringing George in also sends all the right symbolism for the future and gives him something he will always remember," royal author Hugo Vickers previously told The Times of George's role in the ceremony.

Princess Charlotte, 8

Charles became a grandparent again on May 2, 2015, when Kate gave birth to her and Williams' second child, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. She is third in line to the throne, having been the first female royal whose spot in line was not bumped by the birth of a younger brother, thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act 2013.

From the beginning, Charles had a sweet connection with his first granddaughter, as her name is the female version of his own moniker. Not long after Charlotte was born, Charles shared his delight over the newest royal's arrival.

"I was hoping for a granddaughter — someone to look after me when I am very old," he said during a public outing. And though he could never choose favorites, Charles did admit that Charlotte was "much easier on mum than Prince George" when it came to her sleep habits.

Now at age 8, Charlotte has joined her family at several public outings, and like her grandfather, has quickly developed an understanding of royal protocol. At Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September 2022, she was seen telling her older brother George, "You need to bow," as they waited for the Queen's coffin to pass by. Meanwhile, at the Queen's Trooping the Colour in June, Charlotte was spotted showing her younger brother Louis how to properly do the royal wave.

At her grandfather's coronation, Charlotte looked all grown up in an ivory silk crepe dress and silver headpiece that matched her mom Kate.

Along with her two siblings, Charlotte took part in Charles' Coronation Procession, riding in the first horse-drawn carriage behind the Gold State Coach that held the newly crowned king and queen. Following the parade, she also joined her grandfather and family on the Buckingham Palace balcony, where she waved to well-wishers and watched the flypast.

Just days before the big event, Charles took a break from coronation prep to wish his granddaughter a happy 8th birthday on his official Twitter account.

Prince Louis, 5

Charles' third grandchild, Louis Arthur Charles, was born to Will and Kate on April 23, 2018. He is fourth in the line of succession, following his father and two older siblings.

Like Charlotte, Louis' name also likely holds special meaning for King Charles, as it's believed he's partially named after the monarch's great-uncle and mentor, Earl Louis Mountbatten.

Louis and Charles have shared several sweet moments over the years. In honor of Charles' 70th birthday in November 2018, the royal family posed for a series of portraits, and in one outtake from the day, a then-7-month-old Louis could be seen reaching forward to grab his grandfather's nose.

Charles then marked Louis' 2nd birthday by sharing a touching black-and-white image of the pair embracing on the official Clarence House Instagram page.

The pair shared a particularly precious moment at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June 2022. In between dancing around in his seat and making faces at his mom, Louis — who's become known for his adorable antics over the years at various royal family outings — spent some quality time with his grandfather. After taking turns sitting on the laps of his parents, Louis called out for his "Pa" and headed over to Charles, who bounced the young royal on his knees and pointed out elements of the parade.

Louis was once again in the spotlight at Charles' coronation. The young royal was seen letting out a big yawn as his grandfather was crowned, before he temporarily left for the latter half of the ceremony.

He was also snapped making funny faces during the procession back to Buckingham Palace before joining his family on the balcony, where he enthusiastically greeted well-wishers in yet another memorable moment.

Prince Archie, 4

The King's fourth grandchild arrived when Harry and Meghan welcomed their first baby, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, on May 6, 2019. Archie is sixth in line to the throne, following his older cousins and father.

At the time of his birth, his parents were still working royals living in London. Like his cousins, Archie was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, while wearing the same royal christening gown that George, Charlotte and Louis donned before him.

His grandfather Charles also continued another royal tradition at the christening by pinning a pink flower to his suit for the occasion, just like he had previously done at the christening of his other two grandsons. To mark the big day, the royal family posed for a photo with baby Archie on Windsor Castle's famous green sofa — the same sofa that was used for Prince Harry's christening portrait in 1984.

Though Archie was entitled to the "courtesy title" of Earl of Dumbarton upon his birth, he did not receive a royal title until King Charles was named monarch. When Charles became king upon Queen Elizabeth's death, Archie and his sister Lili inherited the titles of prince and princess.

The family's official website was updated in March 2023 to reflect the boy's title change from Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor to Prince Archie of Sussex.

"The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE at the time. "This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

When Archie was 8 months old, Harry and Meghan announced their decision to "step back" from their working royal roles. Not long after, the couple relocated to California, where they famously sat down with Oprah to discuss their experiences in the royal family. During the interview, Meghan said that within the family there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born."

Harry also discussed his strained relationship with his father Charles during the interview. "I feel really let down, because he's been through something similar," said Harry, referring to his late mother Princess Diana. "He knows what pain feels like. And Archie's his grandson."

Despite any tensions, Harry has said he wants Archie and Lili to have relationships within the royal family. "I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution— so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy," he told PEOPLE in January 2023.

Archie got the chance to reunite with his grandfather during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. In between the festivities, Charles spent some quality time with his youngest grandson.

"It was a fantastic visit. The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time," a royal source told PEOPLE. Noting that Charles had not seen his grandson "for a bit of time," the source added, "It was very special to have some time with him."

Princess Lilibet, 1

Charles' youngest grandchild, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born to Harry and Meghan on June 4, 2021, in California. She was named after Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth, whose private nickname was Lilibet, and is seventh in line to the throne.

Shortly after his granddaughter's birth, Charles called her arrival "such happy news" during a speech he was giving about sustainability at a carmakers' factory. The royal also addressed "becom[ing] a grandfather for the fifth time," saying it made him all the more conscious about "maintaining the health of our world for future generations."

Lili made her first trip to the U.K. in June 2022 for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, during which Charles enjoyed an "emotional" visit with his granddaughter for the first time.

"The Prince and the Duchess [of Cornwall] were absolutely thrilled to see them," a royal source told PEOPLE of the day.

"He hadn't met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was very emotional — it was a wonderful thing," the source added.

Like her brother Archie, Lili received the title of princess once her grandfather became monarch. In March 2023, her title on the royal family's official website was updated from "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor" to Princess Lilibet of Sussex.