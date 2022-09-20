King Charles’ Goddaughter India Hicks Says It Was a ‘Privilege’ to Attend Queen’s Funeral Events

India Hicks is reflecting on her time attending the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth.

On Monday, the 55-year-old — who is a goddaughter of King Charles and served as a bridesmaid in his wedding to Princess Diana — posted an Instagram photo dressed in all black alongside her mother for the day's events.

Hicks included videos from the service at Westminster Abbey, sharing with her followers that it was a privilege to be included.

"What a privilege. To have seen the sun set over Westminster Abbey last night and to return today, beside my mother, for the State Funeral, followed by the Committal Service in St. George's Chapel, Windsor. 'Service in life, hope in death' said the Archbishop of Canterbury. God Bless The Queen. Long Live The King," she captioned the post.

Last week, Hicks posted another tribute for the late Queen on Instagram in honor of her Sept. 8 death.

"A rare constant in a world of exceptional change, the Queen saw 15 prime ministers come and go, she outlived 5 popes and for 70 years has been the nation's figurehead, from swinging sixties and moon landings to the advent of computers and Instagram," she wrote alongside a photo of the late monarch.

On Monday, the Queen was buried at King George VI Memorial Chapel after her state funeral and committal service.

The late monarch was laid to rest beside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, during a private burial service, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The Palace also paid tribute to the Queen on social media alongside a beautiful photo of her enjoying the great outdoors, writing, "'May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.' In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 - 2022."

Buckingham Palace confirmed details of the private burial with a simple statement on social media earlier Monday.

"This evening a Private Burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor. The Queen will be Laid to Rest with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret," the palace wrote, sharing a vintage, undated photo of the five royals.