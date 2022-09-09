King Charles III is talking to the United Kingdom — and the world.

The 73-year-old royal delivered his first address since assuming the throne on Friday, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth the day prior.

In the pre-recorded address, broadcast at 6 p.m. local time, the new sovereign praised his predecessor's historic legacy of service and how it will inspire his own reign.

"I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow," King Charles began, seated a desk with a photo of Queen Elizabeth beside him. "Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example. Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.

Saying that he and his family are sharing in the world's grief, he also pointed to the collective "deep sense of gratitude" for Her Majesty's record-breaking reign.

Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty

"In 1947, on her twenty-first birthday, she pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to devote her life, whether it be short or long, to the service of her peoples. That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life," Charles said "She made sacrifices for duty. Her dedication and devotion as Sovereign never waivered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss."

Pointing to the "fearless embrace of progress" his mother valued with "warmth, humor and an unerring ability always to see the best in people," he noted that Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne in the wake of World War II amid an uncertain future for democracy and freedom at large.

King Charles announced that his wife Camilla would be known as Queen Consort, echoing the expressed wish made by Queen Elizabeth earlier this year. He also pronounced his eldest son, Prince William, as Prince of Wales.

"As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me," Charles said. "He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades. Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

King Charles said of his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle: "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

Having assumed power as the head Church of England along with the crown, Charles said he took the religious responsibility with the utmost respect.

"In that faith, and the values it inspires, I have been brought up to cherish a sense of duty to others, and to hold in the greatest respect the precious traditions, freedoms and responsibilities of our unique history and our system of parliamentary government," he explained.

"As The Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," the new King continued. "And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life."

King Charles and Queen Camilla. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Charles returned to London earlier Friday with his wife Camilla, who will now be known as Queen Consort, an honor Queen Elizabeth directly expressed her wishes for in February. The arrival was poignant, as it marked their first time in the capital city as monarch and consort.

Earlier this week, the senior royals had traveled to the Queen's side in the Scottish Highlands after Buckingham Palace announced that her doctors were "concerned" for Her Majesty's health. Charles had been in Scotland Wednesday, carrying out engagements.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," officials said in a statement. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Charles was further referred to as "His Majesty, the King" on letterhead from Buckingham Palace, in his first statement as monarch following the death of his mother

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," King Charles said.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," he continued. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held," the King concluded.

In the coming days, a state funeral for Queen Elizabeth is expected to be held at Westminster Abbey, followed by a committal service in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Politico reported.

The Queen is then expected to be interred at Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel.